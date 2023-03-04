It was supposed to be a rebuilding season for the Breckinridge County High School girls’ basketball program — and rightfully so.
The Lady Tigers lost four starters from the outstanding 2021-22 team that rolled to 27 victories in 33 games and reached the 3rd Region Tournament championship game, before falling to 11th District rival Meade County.
But rebuilding turned into reloading for Breck County, which stunned most observers this season by going 23-7 during the regular season with a starting lineup comprised of three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior.
Little wonder then that Lady Tigers sixth-year mentor Chad Moorman was selected the 2022-23 Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Coach of the Year.
“This season I didn’t know what to expect,” Moorman said. “We lost four seniors who did a lot of good work here, and going into the season I thought it would be good if we could go .500.
“At the same time, I thought we might have the pieces to put something together. The three key players we had returning had learned how to win consistently in our program, and the younger players that would be stepping up had won at their levels of play through the years.
“I learned pretty quickly that the overall basketball IQ for this group was through the roof, and I figured if we could couple that with hard work we might be able to so something with this bunch, after all.”
And it all came to pass — just as Moorman hoped it would.
Breckinridge County put together a nine-game winning streak between Dec. 13-Jan. 6, and then stitched together a 10-game winning streak from Jan, 19-Feb. 13.
More from this section
“As I look back on the season now, I think a lot of our success has to do with the tradition established by our previous teams,” Moorman said. “We’ve put together a bunch of 20-win seasons in a row (five), we’ve reached the regional tournament semifinals five times in a row, and last season we played in the regional tournament championship game.”
Having success this season, however, included some tweaking at both ends of the court.
“We were much more guard-oriented last season, so we would try to play fast and score off transition,” Moorman said. “This year, with Kayleigh (Hufflines) in the middle, we took our time and tried to pound it inside more. Caroline Lucas became more of a scorer for us, and the rest of our players are comfortable in their roles.
“Defensively, we don’t have to press as much as we have in the past. We’re much more comfortable playing good, solid half-court defense because we’re long and we can get in the passing lanes. We still press some, but we mix things up at both ends more than we did last season.”
In addition to junior Lucas and sophomore Huffines, starters included freshmen Elizabeth Grimes, Kylie Carby and Josie Mitcham. Two of the top three reserves are eighth-graders, including Moorman’s daughter, Adelynn, who led the team in 3-point baskets. Another key reserve is a freshman.
“Our entire program is pretty tight-knit,” Moorman said. “A lot of our players had parents or siblings who played here, so we’re blessed with tremendous parental support. There’s a family feel to this program because so many around it have been associated with Breckinridge County basketball for a long time.”
Add it all up and success has become the by-product.
“There’s an expectation for us to win here now, and we embrace that,” Moorman said. “There’s a lot of pride associated with wearing the Breckinridge County uniform, and we’re all working together to perpetuate the success that has been built here through the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.