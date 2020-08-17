A year-and-a-half ago I had the privilege of covering the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville, and I recall coming away from the experience believing I had seen the very future of pro basketball.
The big draw, of course, was Ja Morant, a late-blooming guard for the Murray State Racers. I was anxious to see just how good this guy was, and Morant was more than willing to show me and the thousands of others in attendance — including Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson, then president of basketball operations for the Lakers.
Fast forward to the summer of 2020 and Morant, drafted No. 2 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, is on the verge of becoming the NBA Rookie of the Year.
The young, rebuilding Grizzlies wrapped up their overachieving season on Saturday, dropping a 126-122 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers in a Western Conference play-in game, but Morant did his part — producing 35 points and eight assists; putting the cap on his first professional season with all the aplomb you would expect from one of the most gifted players in the game.
Afterward, he revealed that he had played the final four games of the season with a broken right thumb. What a tough nut.
For the season, Morant averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 51% from the field and 78% from the foul stripe in 67 games, but these numbers — as good as they are — don’t begin to define his overall value to the Grizzlies or the sport of basketball.
At a slithery 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Morant is magic on the hardwood, capable of not only delivering lob passes for dunks, but equally capable of being on the receiving end of such plays. He can score inside and out, has an uncanny knack of finding an open teammate in traffic, can finish at the rim with either hand, and he does it all with a flair and unoffending moxie that makes you believe he’s been a pro for 10 years.
He also has an innate instinct for the game matched by few. Morant sees the big picture of a basketball game as well as any young player I’ve seen, including masters such as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic. He understands what’s needed to help his team succeed, and he has the combination of ability, intelligence and confidence to deliver the desired result.
A good example of this came in the Grizzlies’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday. With Memphis needing a win to secure a spot in the play-in series, Morant had an off-night from the field (5-of-17 overall, 0-for-4 from 3-point range), but didn’t allow it to negatively affect the rest of his game. He finished with a triple-double (12 points, 10 assists, 13 rebounds) to help the Grizzlies win, 119-106.
After returning from that 2019 OVC Tournament, a few curious, intrigued, well-meaning fans came up to me and asked, “Is Morant really that good?” I responded, “As good as he looks on TV, he looks even better in person.” And I meant every word. There was something unmistakably special about being in that environment and seeing the excitement he stirred up in the thousands of Racers fans in attendance.
It’s called charisma. Not every star has it, but Morant has an abundance of it.
Now, with his first NBA season behind him it will be interesting to track his development. He needs to improve his 3-point shooting (33%), and he needs to became a more consistent defensive player in the halfcourt, but these things will come with added strength and experience. For a young man who has played only one pro season, his flaws are few and far between.
Count me among those eager to see Ja Morant’s next act.
