Pitching in the smaller summer college leagues is harder to find nowadays.
There may be double the amount of summer college teams now than there were five years ago, college coaches shut down pitchers quicker in the summer, and that has affected the Ohio Valley League and the Owensboro RiverDawgs.
The RiverDawgs were 9-18 going into Monday night’s game against Franklin. The RiverDawgs fell 8-7 to Madisonville on Saturday night. Preston Cottrell took the loss for the RiverDawgs on Saturday night. Cottrell surrendered six runs on six hits over five innings, striking out two.
The RiverDawgs had 15 players listed as pitchers and pitchers/position players. That’s a lot of arms, and RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said his team needs every one of them.
“You’ve got to have a ton of pitching,” Evans said. “There are 40 games in 48 days, our pitch limit is around 90-95. We start the season with a 50-pitch limit, then bump it to 70. If we play six games that first week, even if we carry 18 pitchers, it’s tough to get through that first week.”
As an example of using everybody available, Nick Judd, who is a pitcher/infielder for the RiverDawgs, picked up a pitching start last week. Judd recently finished his senior season at Apollo High School.
That’s what working with shorter pitch counts does for summer college teams.
“You’re extra careful with guys in the summer,” Evans said. “Maybe as a league we can look at a change in the schedules. It gets harder and harder every year to carry enough pitchers.”
There’s always one team in the OVL each summer that has everything go wrong that possibly can go wrong with its pitching staff. This season that has fallen on the RiverDawgs.
“We had 18 pitchers, then six that were shutdown on us, and it was not the guys themselves, it was just a preponderance of circumstances that happened,” Evans said.
Major League Baseball contracted 44 minor league teams in 2020, and a lot of the communities affected started summer league teams, according to Evans. The former Rookie level Appalachian League transitioned to a summer collegiate league that year to start the process.
“There’s been a big boom in summer collegiate leagues,” Evans said. “Now we’ve got twice as many teams looking for pitchers. Pitchers have become an important commodity in college, in MLB, at every level. I think college coaches, they are shutting down guys now with fewer innings than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.