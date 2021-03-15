All hail in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Morehead State University Eagles.
For now, Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion Morehead is the lone team from the state to make the Indianapolis-based 68-team field for the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, which was revealed on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles (23-7) will be competing as a No. 14 seed out of the Midwest Region and will face the No. 3 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (18-9) out of the Big 12 Conference on Friday in the opening round.
“We’re playing our best basketball here at the end of the year,” Spradlin said. “Our guys play with defensive confidence and we’ll carry that with us into the NCAA Tournament.”
Morehead State advanced to the NCAAs by upsetting Belmont 86-71 in the OVC Tournament championship game at the Ford Center in Evansville. The Eagles will be making their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2011.
Louisville (13-7) did not make the field, but the Cardinals will be the first “replacement team” should a team not be able to play in the NCAAs due to COVID-19 issues — the deadline of which to bow out is Tuesday.
U of L, limited to 20 games due to a pair of long COVID pauses this season, lost three of their final five games, including a 70-56 opening-round loss to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
In addition, Louisville was just 1-6 versus Quad 1 teams.
Louisville decided to not accept a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, according to the U of L sports information department. The Cardinals won the 1956 NIT.
Western Kentucky (20-7), regular season champion of Conference USA, failed to punch its ticket to the NCAA when it dropped a heartbreaking 61-57 overtime decision to North Texas in Saturday night’s C-USA Tournament finale.
The Hilltoppers. however, were selected to play in the 16-team NIT, which will be contested in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Western faces No. 3 seed St. Mary’s (14-9) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN2) in the opening round. The WKU-St. Mary’s winner will meet the winner of Ole Miss-Louisiana Tech.
In 2018, WKU defeated Boston College, USC and Oklahoma State in the NIT, before falling to Utah in the semifinals at New York City.
Perennial NCAA Tournament participant Kentucky (9-16) failed to make the Big Dance for the first time since 2013 following one of the program’s worst-ever seasons, which included a first-round loss to Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Northern Kentucky (14-11) was eliminated from NCAA Tournament consideration after losing to Oakland in the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament.
Murray State (13-13), experiencing a rare subpar season, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the OVC Tournament, and Eastern Kentucky (22-7) — despite its best season in many years — fell to longtime rival Morehead in the OVC tourney semifinals.
Bellarmine (13-7), of the Atlantic Sun Conference, is ineligible to participate in the NCAA Tournament after completing its first season of Division I play.
