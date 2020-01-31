MOREHEAD — Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson scored 21 points apiece as Morehead State defeated Southeast Missouri, 90-74, on Thursday night.
Henson also had eight rebounds. Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points for Morehead State (10-12, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Riddle added 13 points.
Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 29 points for the Redhawks (4-18, 0-9), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Nygal Russell added 16 points. Jordan Love had 14 points.
Morehead State faces UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.
Eastern Kentucky 99,
UT Martin 86
RICHMOND — Ty Taylor scored a season-high 27 points as Eastern Kentucky defeated UT Martin.
Michael Moreno had eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-12, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.
Quintin Dove tied a career high with 35 points and had nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (6-14, 2-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.