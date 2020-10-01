Years playing football:
4 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
Mr. Ellis, because I learned a lot and had fun in his class. By the way, he is 0-2 against me in golf.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
I don’t have a quote, but the impact the coaching staff has had on me is bigger than words can describe. They have helped shape me into the young man I am today.
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Beating Catholic my junior year and the excitement it brought to our county.
Hobbies (other than football):
hunting, golf and spending time with my friends and family
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Jays is where it’s at Gabe!
