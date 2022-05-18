Cassidy Morris was 4-for-4 with a 3-run home run to push Whitesville Trinity to an 11-7 win over Grayson County in the 12th District Tournament on Tuesday at Butler County. Katherine Hibbitt was also 4-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs for Trinity (18-10). Allie Graham was 2-for-3 for Trinity.

Trinity will face Butler County in the 12th District championship game on Thursday at Butler.

Grayson County 120 004 0 — 7 11 5

Whitesville Trinity 331 040 X— 11 13 1

WP-Allie Barnett. LP-Mallory Lindsey. S-Allie Graham. 2B-Morris, Hibbitt (T). HR-Morris, Hibbitt (T).

HANCOCK COUNTY 4, MEADE COUNTY 1

Lily Roberts threw a 2-hitter for Hancock County and struck out 10 in seven innings in the 11th District championship game at Harned.

Ella Staples was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Hancock County (23-8). Roberts, Ella House, Adi Hurst and Halle Coomes were each 1-for-3 with an RBI.

HANCOCK COUNTY 100 001 2 — 4 9 0

MEADE COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 2 0

WP-Roberts. LP-Wiles. 2B-Coomes, Roberts, Staples (H). Knoop (M). HR-Webb (M).

MUHLENBERG WINS Z 10th DISTRICT

Muhlenberg County beat Ohio County 12-7 at Calhoun in the 10th District championship game. Muhlenberg (10-16) and Ohio County (11-19) both advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.

TENNIS APOLLO 8, OHIO COUNTY 1

Erin McManus, Emma Parker, Kaelin Payne, Ella Hayden, Emmie Kate Williams and Maddie Jones were singles winners for Apollo.

Awelo Ho was the singles winner for Ohio County.

Sophey Jennings/Elise Wilson, Ella Hayden/Kyndall Hayden and Vidhi Patel/Lucy Waldschmidt were doubles winners for Apollo.

BOYS BASEBALL OHIO COUNTY 5, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4

A walk-off double by Clayton Goff scored two runs and pushed Ohio County to the 10th District championship at McLean County High School. Both Ohio and Muhlenberg advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.

Ashton Farris picked up the pitching win for Ohio County, allowing four runs and 11 hits while striking out nine with no walks. Matt Smith was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Ohio County (16-13). Jacob Gregory was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Eagles. Graydon Barnard was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Jackson Miller was 3-for-4 for Muhlenberg County (11-19).

MUHLENBERG 101 020 0 — 4 11 1

OHIO COUNTY 120 000 2 — 5 6 2

WP-Farris. LP-Allen. 2B-Goff, Gregory (O). 3B-Smith (O).

EDMONSON COUNTY 9, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0

Trinity was limited to three hits and committed eight errors in falling in the 12th District championship game. Trinity punched its ticket to the 3rd Region Tournament with an 8-5 win over Butler County in the first round of the district tournament.

Landon Huff, Carter Crisp and Will Hernandez each had a hit for Trinity (8-19). Edmonson County is 17-12.

TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4, BUTLER COUNTY 1

Matthew Hyland, Patrick Hauke and John Crawford Silvert were singles winner for Catholic. Houston Danzer/Cooper Danzer were the doubles winners for Catholic.

APOLLO 8, OHIO COUNTY 1

Stetson Osborne, Luke Austin, Jamison Franey, Connor O’Bryan and Harvey Panuelo were singles winners for Apollo. Osborne/Evan Wilson, Luke Austin/Ben Austin and O’Bryan/Panuelo were doubles winners for Apollo.

Gavin Peech was the singles winner for Ohio County.