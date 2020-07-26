Labor Day weekend will mark the official first anniversary since the opening of the Kentucky Hall of Fame and Motorsports Museum in Central City, and those close to the project are already calling it a rousing success.
“We’re going on a year now and things are going great,” said longtime racing aficionado and Muhlenberg County magistrate Malcolm West, a volunteer for the facility and still active as a track announcer at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
“This has a little bit of everything to offer for the motorsports enthusiast, and the feedback we’ve received has been outstanding,” he said.
West was quick to credit longtime Owensboro racing guru and Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Famer Army Armstrong, Central City mayor Tony Armour, Central City administrator David Rhodes and Central City tourism director Dr. Freddie Mayes, among others, for their efforts in making the facility a reality.
Located on North 1st Street in Central City, the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum features a host of treasures, including cars from virtually every form of racing imaginable, neon signs, a vintage soda shop, Hall of Fame trophies, a garage area and a host of other pleasing-to-the-eye memorabilia.
“This is in the old Lester Motors building, so it’s just a great setup for us,” West said. “There are a lot of wonderful representations, both local and national, of racers who have connections to Kentucky — we’re glad to have it.
Mayes concurs.
“It’s very appealing, and it’s something different — not everyone can have the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum,” Mayes said. “We’re the only one.”
The motorsports museum is conjoined with the Muhlenberg County Music Museum, and Mayes believes this factor has been beneficial to both entities.
“I’ve been encouraged by the number of visitors we’ve had,” Mayes said. “We have about as many people visiting the motorsports museum as we have visiting the music museum. They are distinctly different museums, but there is definitely some overlap there — a lot of our visitors have interest in both and want to visit both.”
Mayes also noted that the flexibility offered by the motorsports museum is a bonus.
“We have the ability to move in new exhibits and new cars all the time, and I believe that keeps it fresh,” Mayes said. “This affords visitors the opportunity to see something different every time they come.
“We’re also very proud to feature local entities such as Brewco Motorsports and world drag racing champion Lynn Ellison — we just feel like there’s something for everybody here.”
And the numbers, Mayes said, seem to bear this out.
“Over the past four years, between the music museum and the motorsports museum, we’ve had guests from 48 states and 17 countries — that’s pretty impressive,” Mayes said. “Some of these visitors plan their trip to be here and others see the signs on the highway and figure it’s worth it to stop in and take a look. Once they get in here, they really enjoy what they see.
“It’s been a great first year, and we believe we have a very bright future with this.”
