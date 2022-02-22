Muhlenberg County beat McLean County 42-37 in the girls 10th District Tournament on Monday at Greenville.
Brooklyn Stewart scored 18 points to lead Muhlenberg County (10-15).
The Lady Mustangs will face Ohio County in the 10th District championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Muhlenberg County High School.
Both the district winner and runner-up advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
Sarah-Cate Boggess added nine points for Muhlenberg County.
Alyssa Burrough led McLean County with 10 points. Natalie Patterson and Breanna Frailley each scored nine points for McLean County. The Lady Cougars finished 6-22.
McLEAN COUNTY 9 7 11 10 — 37
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10 3 14 15 — 42
McLean County (37) — Burrough 10, Patterson 9, Frailley 9, Ecton 8, Miller 5.
Muhlenberg County (42) — Stewart 18, Boggess 9, Profitt 5, Fields 4, Joines 3, Wilkins 3.
12TH DISTRICT EDMONSON COUNTY 37 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 33
The Lady Raiders season ended in a first round game at Butler County High School. Trinity finished the year 13-12.
11TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT MEADE COUNTY 85 CLOVERPORT 21
Peyton Bradley scored 29 points to lead Meade County to the 11th District tournament victory at Breckinridge County.
Aubrey Hardesty, Katie Durbin and Annabelle Babb each scored 10 points for Meade County (24-6).
Breckinridge County beat Hancock County 55-40 in the other 11th District matchup.
Meade County and Breck County will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.
