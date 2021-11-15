Muhlenberg County is doing well as practice has moved along with the boys’ basketball team.
“I have been extremely pleased with our efforts in practice and how the team is starting to come together,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “The two things that I feel very confident saying is that this team loves to compete, and they love to play the game with each other. We have a lot of depth so that certainly helps in terms of raising the intensity level in practice.”
Muhlenberg County has a couple of scrimmages coming up that will help relieve the drag of time that preseason practices can become.
“Right now, it is just so hard to tell where we are as a team,” Eades said. “At this point, we just need to play. I think most coaches would tell you that after two or three weeks of practicing against one another, players are ready to hit the floor and compete against someone else. After we scrimmage a couple of times next week, I think we’ll have a better idea of where we are as a basketball team.”
The Mustangs will travel to McCracken County for a Tuesday scrimmage. They will host Webster County in another scrimmage on Friday.
Muhlenberg County is the defending 3rd Region boys champion and it returns plenty of firepower.
Cole Vincent and Trey Lovell should be one of the better backcourts in the region. Vincent averaged 11.7 points a game and is the returning leading scorer for the Mustangs.
Lovell was limited to eight games last season because of an elbow injury, but he was a key defensive player in the postseason. Lovell has healed up from last season.
“Trey feels great and is playing well,” Eades said. “He and Cole are competitors, and they value winning over everything else. Both are very confident in their individual skills; however, they are intelligent players who understand they need each other and their teammates for us to be successful.”
A couple of Muhlenberg County football players who were also physical contributors last season have also been practicing the last couple of weeks. Brayden Lovan and Donovan McCoy were key pass catchers for the Mustangs football team.
Lovan had 35 receptions for 566 yards and 10 touchdowns. McCoy had 17 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
“Brayden and Donovan are back in the gym with us and making good strides,” Eades said. “When football guys come over after their season, it always takes them a little time to get their basketball legs underneath them.”
