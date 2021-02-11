Muhlenberg County had a veteran team to start the boys’ basketball season. That has been a good thing in several ways for the Mustangs.
Muhlenberg County has the best record in the 3rd Region at 9-1 and has done well despite losing one of the better point guards in the region to injury.
The Mustangs are coming off a 53-51 win over Owensboro High School on Tuesday in Greenville. That win was significant in showing Muhlenberg County where it stands with 10 games left on this COVID-19 influenced schedule.
“This is obviously a very unique season,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “I think the biggest factor for some of our early success has been that we have an experienced group of players. Our senior leadership has been terrific. The big thing for us has been taking things one day at a time and trying not to get too caught up worrying about things we have no control over.
“One thing that has been pretty consistent so far is our team defense and rebounding. With our lack of size, I was really concerned going into this season about rebounding the basketball. Our guys have really bought into the defensive end.”
The tight win over OHS was a direct result of Muhlenberg County playing well defensively and also being able to handle the Red Devils’ defensive pressure.
“We knew we would have to be solid on the defensive end of the floor in order to have a chance,” Eades said. “They were averaging around 72 points per game in their first three games. With as good as they are defensively, you are in big trouble when they are able to score in the 70’s and 80’s.
“When you play the Red Devils, you have to really take care of the basketball and value each possession. I thought we did a decent job of handling their pressure.”
Trey Lovell was the starting point guard before fracturing his elbow in the third game of the season on Jan. 19. The junior has been out since, but could return depending on how the bone heals.
“It has definitely been a tough loss,” Eades said. “When a guy has to miss action for whatever reason, the good teams always have guys who are able and willing to step up.
“We have had several players who have really embraced their roles and have made key contributions for our team.”
The leading offensive threats have been Nash Divine with 16.4 points a game and Cole Vincent at 11.6 points a game. Vincent has also been pulling down six rebounds a game.
Divine and Isaac Rose have been working at point guard. Those two along with Vincent are seniors.
“The thing you get from guys like Nash, Cole, and even Isaac is their steady play and leadership,” Eades said. “Those guys have a good feel for the game and understand how to win. When those guys are locked in, the rest of our team typically follows suit.”
The Mustangs are supposed to be on the court again Friday at home against Hancock County.
Eades and the five seniors understand the team needs to keep working, keep improving in order to keep the wins coming.
“Remaining humble is one of the biggest challenges that teams face when they experience a little success early in the year,” Eades said. “For us, we understand that it is important to stay driven and maintain that desire to improve.
“This region has some very good basketball teams who are going to continue to improve and will be extremely tough in the postseason. We want to be one of those teams.”
