Muhlenberg County at Fulton County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Fulton.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-5. Fulton County 1-5.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year: Did not play.
What to watch: Muhlenberg County would like nothing better than to end this tough season with a 2-game winning streak. the Mustangs dropped Ballard Memorial 46-0 last week. Caden Revelette did a lot in that game for Muhlenberg County, scoring one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown (50 yards) and returning a punt for a touchdown. Trevor Nolen threw two touchdown passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.