Muhlenberg County is the only girls’ basketball team in the 3rd Region not to have played a game yet.
That has forced both the young Lady Mustangs and veteran coach Mike Harper to show a lot of patience.
The Lady Mustangs have had five games become COVID-19 cancelations since their season was supposed to start on Jan. 11.
Muhlenberg County’s first scheduled game is Jan. 25 at Henderson County.
“If somebody had told me a year ago that our first game this year would’ve been Jan. 25, I would’ve said no way,” Harper said. “I’d like to brag on the kids. We started, then we didn’t have practice for three weeks. It’s been start and stop, start and stop.
“The kids have stayed in shape. We emphasized when we were in a break that they would do stuff on their own, running on their own, individual workouts. We can’t do anything right now, we’ve been in quarantine, we can’t do anything until next Monday.”
Unfortunately, Muhlenberg County has been getting ready to play, then having a game canceled, as a regular part of their weeks since before December.
“On the Friday before we were supposed to play Daviess County, we told the team the season is going to be like this.” Harper said. “We could have a game with somebody and end up playing somebody else, and we’ve got to be prepared mentally.
“We’d had a really good practice on that Sunday, then we found out we were quarantined.”
This was going to be a season with a roster rebuild anyway with Muhlenberg County losing 45 points a game from graduating players. The Lady Mustangs were 23-11 and fell 53-49 to Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game last season.
The top returning players for Muhlenberg County were Sarah-Cate Boggess and Jaycee Noffsinger.
Nobody really knows what Muhlenberg County might look like against outside competition because there’s been none. The team might have played up to 14 games in a regular summer before starting practice for a November season opener.
“We practiced a couple of weeks then we had to shut down with the entire state,” Harper said. “We tried to look at those practices like it was what we’d do in the summer. Then when we started in December, it was like we were getting ready to play the season.
“Up to this point we’ve just been able to practice. Right now we’re at the point where we want to play, we want to see where we are.”
Harper has been head coach for 22 years with Muhlenberg County and the former Muhlenberg North. He wants to get back to the sidelines in games as much as his players do.
“I’ve tried to keep up since games have started, I watch some on YouTube,” Harper said. “I will watch games even if didn’t need to scout the teams. I’ve been more concerned for the kids, I want them to be able to play. This is as good a group of kids as I’ve had. We’re looking forward to get to play basketball.
“Hopefully we can get on a string of games.”
