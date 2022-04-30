The numbers are lower than normal for Muhlenberg County in spring football, with a lot of kids playing other spring sports, but that means more individual and small group attention for those who are working with the team.

“We’re getting back into the flow of things,” Muhlenberg County coach Josh Staples said. “We’ve got kids in all the other sports, but we’re taking advantage of this time. Kids who are out with us are getting a lot of work.”

Muhlenberg County needs to replace some production from skill players who graduated. Some of that will fall to sophomore Kanyon Johnson, who ended up playing eight games at quarterback for the Mustangs after a rash of early season injuries.

Johnson threw for 1,270 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He is working out with spring football.

“Having a chance to work with him, with the numbers we’ve got out, we got to slow things down, work on fundamentals and not anything else has been nice,” Staples said. “We knew Kanyon is a special talent, and the plan going in was to work him in at wide receiver. The opening game he was out with COVID-19, but the first game he played, the first two touches he had he went like 80 yards and 60 yards.”

When Muhlenberg’s first two quarterbacks went down with injuries, Johnson became the quarterback. This season Johnson will build on what he did a year ago.

“We’re going to open it up a lot more than what we have in the past,” Staples said.

The largest numbers group out in the spring is the linemen. Spring practice will go for another week at Muhlenberg County.

“The biggest group we have out in the spring are the offensive and defensive linemen,” Staples said. “Seeing them now will give us a chance to try and find kids who may have been overlooked, they may be sophomores or juniors, and we get the chance to observe them and see how far they’ve come since last season.”

Getting extended work in the weight room during the winter was a bonus for Muhlenberg County, which went 2-8 and finished the season with a 64-0 win over Ballard Memorial.

“A lot of our kids last year were happy to get back in the weight room,” Staples said. “With all the protocols from COVID, we were were so limited. We’re not fortunate enough to have an in-school lifting period, we lift after school, so the kids and coaches were happy to be able to start back and look at what resembled normal.

“The positives that stand out from spring are up front with the linemen on both sides of the ball. We have a good group of guys that have had a lot of varsity experience, and we really enjoyed seeing how they progressed. They had been hitting it hard in the weight room, both sides up front.”