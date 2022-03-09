It was packed in the Sportscenter on Tuesday night, just like the good old days.
Two teams with big fan bases from the 10th District were battling to get to go to Rupp Arena, and a lot of folks made the trip from Muhlenberg County and McLean County to see the spectacle.
Muhlenberg County was going for a second straight 3rd Region championship. McLean County was playing in the regional championship game for the first time in its school history.
The Mustangs didn’t break free until the fourth quarter, but they prevailed 60-47, setting off a raucous celebration among the 2,700 at the Sportscenter who were pulling for them. The old arena was pretty well split between Muhlenberg and McLean backers.
The Mustangs will face North Oldham on March 16 at Rupp Arena in the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16.
Muhlenberg had a large student section, which has become somewhat famous around the region, and it had its collection of fans of this team, their communities, and the school that now carries on the history of this sport in a place where it has run deep for a long time.
“Muhlenberg County lives and breathes basketball,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. He has been leading a good basketball team from last season that became very good over the course of this season, fashioning an 18-11 record and running a gauntlet of a schedule over the last month.
“It’s special, I am from a basketball family,” Eades said. “I’ve been packed around to basketball games since I was 6-7 years old. Just being from this community, you realize how important it is.”
Eades played at Muhlenberg North for Steve Sparks, who is now an assistant coach on Eades’ staff.
“The thing that means the most to me, I love this,” Eades said of winning the title. “But just seeing how happy it makes our players, our school, our community, that’s the reason I’ve got so much joy right now.”
There are five coaches in Muhlenberg County history who have won regional championships back to back, dating back to the old Central City High School and the first of those, George Taylor. Sparks coached North to three straight regional championships in 1998, ‘99 and 2000. Sparks coached his son, Patrick, who was a major star on those teams.
Eades joined that special coaches list with these Mustangs on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to do, hard to win back to back,” Steve Sparks said as he watched the nets being cut down, and was congratulated by all the folks who showed up from Muhlenberg. “We had that conversation a lot all year long, just the staff. The team probably had more pressure on them than they really knew, especially tonight. We didn’t play a lot at home. We loaded up and went and played, and that helped us at the finish. We’re getting everybody’s best shot, that’s what you want. But staying there? Kyle did a great job. Keeping the kids focused, work ethic, practice, you can’t take a day off.”
Eades said Saturday after the regional semifinals that the Muhlenberg program — that has toughness, talent and the experience of seven seniors — has been process driven.
“We focus on the present, we try to get a little bit better each day,” Eades said. “It’s been tough. When you win the regional tournament, that target gets a little bit bigger. We’ve been playing with that target on our back all season long. The more you win, the harder it gets.”
The Muhlenberg County players might not completely know the deep connection between basketball and where they live, but they got a lot more of a feeling for it Tuesday night.
“Talk is talk, you’ve got the banners and all that stuff hanging in our gym, but until you’ve really lived it,” Eades said. “But in a situation like this, back to back regional championships, they see it now, they understand how important it is to our community. We’re going to try and enjoy this a little bit tonight.”
Mustang Nation, a Twitter arm for school spirit, put this announcement out as fans were headed back to Muhlenberg County for a celebration.
“Our Mustangs will have a congratulations tour from Central City through downtown Greenville then to the high school. We will keep you posted when they arrive around Island.”
Just like the good old days.
