Muhlenberg County will be trying for a second straight boys 3rd Region basketball championship.
McLean County will try to stand in the way in its first trip to the 3rd Region championship games.
A large crowd is expected Tuesday at the Sportscenter for this All-10th District regional championship game. Tipoff is 7 p.m. with a trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Boys State Tournament on the line.
“I’m not surprised,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said when asked about the possibility of this matchup as a regional final. “Us, McLean, Ohio, we all had good records. McLean is tough, scrappy, they’ve got a monster in Brady Dame.”
McLean County is 21-10, Muhlenberg County is 17-11. Ohio County finished 18-8. McLean County was 0-3 against the Mustangs this season.
Dame was a major matchup problem in McLean County’s monumental 56-40 win over Owensboro High School in Saturday’s semifinal. Dame finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds.
“They did turn us over probably more than we would like, but we followed the game plan pretty well on both ends of the floor,” McLean County coach Darren Lynam said of the OHS win.
McLean County has won seven of its last eight.
Lynam doesn’t think the Cougars will get caught up savoring the OHS victory, or let this regional championship debut be too big of a moment.
“We’re just not happy to be there, we’re going up there to win the thing,” Lynam said. “Our guys are focused and they’ve got that attitude. Muhlenberg has beat us three times, we feel like we can play with them if we play the right way.”
Muhlenberg has won 58-42, 53-37 and 59-47 for the 10th District championship.
Muhlenberg County had a challenging month of February against some tough competition. The Mustangs lost overtime games to Owensboro Catholic and Lyon County. They also dropped close contests to Hopkinsville and Warren Central, which was considered a top 5-10 team in Kentucky going into the postseason.
“I feel good about how we’ve been playing down the stretch,” Eades said. “We have obviously played a very challenging schedule.
“Many of the teams we have played have forced us to have to compete at a high level. Our players have responded to each of those challenges in a positive way. We may not have a shiny, glamorous record, but we are battled tested and are playing great basketball at time where it matters most. I have a lot of confidence in this team.”
Muhlenberg County handled Owensboro Catholic 58-43 in the first round of the region tournament, then outlasted Hancock County 53-45 on Saturday in the semifinals.
Trey Lovell scored 19 points, hitting 16-of-20 free throws against Hancock, while Asher Carver and Brayden Lovan each scored 11. This team is balanced and can be tough defensively.
“We are at our best when we are active and connected on the defensive end of the floor,” Eades said. “Over the years, we have worked really hard to establish ourselves as a defensive minded basketball team. These guys have bought into that, and I think that’s a big reason why we have the opportunity to compete for a regional championship.”
