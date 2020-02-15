Muhlenberg County will be one of the favorites in the 3rd Region Archery Tournament.
The National Archery in Schools Program sanctions this regional tournament, which will be Saturday at the Muhlenberg County High School East Campus. The competition starts at 8:30 a.m. and will run throughout the day.
The regional winners advance to the state tournament in Louisville in mid-March.
“We should be at least runner-up, and we’re the favorite to win,” Muhlenberg County coach Tracy Hope said. “I would hope we would win shooting on our home floor. The last time shooting on our home floor was two weeks ago in the Mustang Roundup. We shot 3,395, which was the best we’d shot this year.”
Area teams in the 3rd Region include Apollo High School, Hancock County, Ohio County and Muhlenberg County.
Apollo has a young team, and it is led by junior Abigail Thompson and sophomore Amber Mast. Freshman Devin Kost is a top boys archer.
“You have to be in the 290s to get there (in state contention), we are at the 270 point,” Apollo coach Frank Smith said.
Muhlenberg County is the highest ranked state team in the 3rd Region at eighth. Muhlenberg County was second in the state in NASP in 2018.
“We’ve never been number one, but we’re working on it,” Hope said.
Muhlenberg County lost four seniors from the 2019 squad, but also has 11 seniors on this team.
“Our boys have been pretty consistent,” Hope said. “Hayden Gregory has been around 290 all year. Coby Miller is a senior who was in the upper 280s. Zach James’ last tournament, he was at 289.”
There have been three exchange students shooting for Muhlenberg County as well. Karsten Strohm shot a 287 at Muhlenberg County’s recent home event, and he has less than a year of experience.
Aaliyah Harrell is a Muhlenberg County girl who is a senior leader for the team. Emily Daugherty is a junior who has also been shooting really well.
Alyssa Lanham is also a freshman that’s been doing well for the Lady Mustangs.
Hancock County and Ohio County are the other two teams in the 3rd Region competing in the NASP tournament.
