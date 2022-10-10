Muhlenberg County might not be the most organized soccer team on the field, but it found a way to advance to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament.
Muhlenberg got a penalty kick from Isaac Whitaker in the first half Sunday, then Whitaker served a good pass off a corner kick that Landon Miller headed into the goal in the 60th minute to push it to a 2-0 win over Grayson County at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex.
Muhlenberg will face Daviess County in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re just glad to be moving on to the next level,” Muhlenberg coach Lee Jones said. “It was sloppy, unorganized, but that’s how we play. We played hard, we were aggressive. We fought through some of our mistakes and it came out in our favor. We have to come in and play hard.”
Whitaker has scored 11 goals and has 16 assists this season. Nate Harper has 12 goals for Muhlenberg. Edwar Melendez has 10 goals.
“Whitaker and Harper are our two driving forces in goals and assists, everything kind of forms around them,” Jones said.
Muhlenberg beat Grayson 3-0 on Sept. 20 and that gave the team confidence, Whitaker said.
“We’re missing a few players, but in the season we beat them, so we figured we could get it,” Whitaker said. “We played pretty good. We had some sloppy through balls, but overall we got to the ball before the other team. I usually take penalty kicks, so the first one I just slotted it past the keeper. On the second goal I played it in the box and (Miller) hit it.”
Oak Shain had a good game at keeper for Muhlenberg, but the Mustangs maintained possession much of the game.
Grayson County’s season ended at 5-17-1.
