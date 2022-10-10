Muhlenberg County might not be the most organized soccer team on the field, but it found a way to advance to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament.

Muhlenberg got a penalty kick from Isaac Whitaker in the first half Sunday, then Whitaker served a good pass off a corner kick that Landon Miller headed into the goal in the 60th minute to push it to a 2-0 win over Grayson County at Deer Park Field at the Daviess County Soccer Complex.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.