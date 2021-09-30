Muhlenberg County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-5, 0-2 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Owensboro 5-1, 2-0.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WKYA-FM 105.3.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 55-0 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils enter this one as prohibitive favorites and are coming off last week’s 55-7 district rout at Ohio County. Against the Eagles, balanced OHS was paced by its opportunistic defense, featuring Tramel Barksdale (two fumble recovery touchdowns) and Zach Clark (interception return for a TD). Moreover, running back Javius “Bird” Taylor (4 carries, 50 yards, TD) and quarterback Kasey Boone (7-of-8, 76 yards, TD) had big games. Muhlenberg lost a 50-13 home decision to Grayson County last Friday. Quarterback Kanyon Johnson passed for 118 yards and two touchdowns against the Cougars.
