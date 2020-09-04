Muhlenberg County was outscored a combined 99-0 in its opening two games of the 2019 football season, but the Mustangs played considerably better after that — winning four of their final eight regular-season games.
Now, Muhlenberg head coach Josh Staples is hoping the program can build on that success and ascend to the next level.
“Mentally, I think our kids are in a good place — they’re a resilient bunch and can deal with whatever’s thrown at them,” Staples said. “We played better football at the end of the last season, and it was a year where we were implementing new standards.
“Beyond that, our players are just very thankful to be out here. Once they understood that we were going to be able to start the season, they reacted like they’d won the lottery.
“It’s important for us to take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us and further instill the standards that we want to serve as the foundation of our program.”
OFFENSE
The Mustangs lost to graduation a veteran presence in quarterback Bronzyn Healy, and this year’s spread attack will be directed by junior Trevor Nolen, who played wide receiver last fall.
“Trevor’s a hard-nosed kid and very intelligent,” Staples said. “I believe he’ll make good decisions for us back there.”
Muhlenberg also lost playmaker Winky Drake to graduation and will be relying on senior fullback Jamie Bullock, along with senior running back-slot backs Caden Revelette and Zach Hardin, to make up the difference. Junior Brayden Lovan will be a threat at wide receiver.
Up front will be junior tight end Donovan McCoy, along with senior linemen Broady Lambert, Josh Conway and Coda Rich, along with junior linemen Patrick Wood and Michael Mohaghan.
“The key for us is to be consistent and physical,” Staples said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to execution and being in the right spots.
“I’d say we’re average speed-wise, but I do believe we have some athletes capable of making the big play. We’ll take advantage of the what the defense gives us and give it our best shot.”
DEFENSE
The Mustangs will employ a multiple 4-3 defensive set, and there is a lot of in-team competition for starting assignments.
“It’s a good thing to have competition like this because it brings out the best in everyone,” Staples said. “We’re still undecided in some areas, and it’s going to come down to who puts it all together before we play our first game.”
Among linemen in the mix are senior Zach James, Lambert, Conway and sophomore Kyler Duvall.
The linebacker corps includes Bullock, junior Jaxon Carruba and a host of others battling for the third slot.
Muhlenberg’s secondary will include Revelette, sophomore Trace Angus and Hardin.
“We need to be mentally prepared at all times,” Staples said. “We played pretty good D at times last year, and we want to build on that — create turnovers, prevent big plays and keep our opponents behind the chains.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Bullock will handle punting duties, along with Logan, and senior CJ Chesnel will be the placekicker.
Slated to be kick returners are Revelette, Lovan and freshman Eli Hawkins.
“We have a lot of younger kids who should be able to contribute on special teams,” Staples said. “The main thing is for us to be as efficient as we can possibly be.”
OUTLOOK
Slowly but surely, Staples believes, the Mustangs are making progress.
“We’re still developing, but we’re getting there,” Staples said. “We’ve come a long way in terms of participation, but we still only have about eight seniors, so we’ll be counting on a lot of our younger players.
“One huge positive with a shortened season (seven regular-season games) is that we play four at home and three on the road — that’s a plus.
“Like a lot of teams out there, we need to stay healthy and keep our best players on the field. If we can do that, I believe we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
