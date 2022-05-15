Muhlenberg County’s Dade Vincent and Brock Vincent were third in the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship on Saturday at Kentucky Lake.

The Muhlenberg team came in with 23 pounds, 3 ounces and its largest bass was 4 pounds, 8 ounces.

Whitesville Trinity’s Carson Fitzgerald and Blake McBrayer were 21st (16-7). Muhlenberg County’s Isaish Smith and Nicholas Jones were 23rd (14-14).

Muhlenberg’s Hayden Jones and Steven Ashley were 31st (12-10). Ohio County’s Ty Young and Jarrett Rininger were 46th (9-6).

SOFTBALLNO. 5 DAVIESS COUNTY 3, NO. 17 WARREN EAST 2

Hattie Newman drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to lead the Lady Panthers to an extra-innings victory in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament at DCHS.

Katie Mewes finished with a pair of RBIs for DC (25-5), while pitcher Raylee Roby struck out nine batters, walked two and gave up and one earned run on eight hits in the complete-game win.

Warren East slipped to 21-9-1.

DAVIESS COUNTY002 000 001 — 3 7 2

WARREN EAST110 000 000 — 2 8 1

WP-Roby. LP-Markham.

BASEBALL

SOUTH WARREN 10, OHIO COUNTY 1

Jaylen Walker drove in a run as the Eagles fell in the CATS Classic in Franklin.

Matthew Smith recorded a double and the lone run for Ohio County (15-13).

South Warren (18-14) scored eight runs in the third inning to cement the victory.

OHIO COUNTY000 100 0 — 1 4 2

SOUTH WARREN118 000 x — 10 11 0

WP-Allen. LP-Walker. 2B-Smith (O), Milby, Sisson (SW). 3B-Reynolds (SW). HR-Saxton (SW).