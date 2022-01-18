Muhlenberg County beat Owensboro High School 68-55 in boys basketball last Saturday at the OHS gym.
Cole Vincent made 5-of-8 from 3-point range on the way to 20 points for the Mustangs.
Brayden Lovan scored 10 points for the Mustangs.
Vincent and Lovan each grabbed five rebounds for Muhlenberg County.
The Mustangs made 25-of-45 from the floor for 55.6%. They were 8-of-16 from 3-point range for 50%.
Muhlenberg County is 8-7.
OHS fell to 12-5.
Linescore information unavailable.
