Muhlenberg County scored three runs in the top of the seventh to drop Owensboro High School 6-2 in a baseball game Monday at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Kadin Ray was 3-for-3 for Muhlenberg County and Isaac Rose was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Caden Yates and Eli DeBoer were each 2-for-4.
Ethan Gibson’s double scored two runs for OHS, and Cayden Ray was also 2-for-2.
The Mustangs are 9-12. OHS is 4-18.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 021 000 3 — 6 12 0
OWENSBORO 002 000 0 — 2 3 2
WP-Cary. LP-Hallmark. 2B-Ray (M). Gibson (O).
SOFTBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 7, OHIO COUNTY 1
Braley Roberts was 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Hancock County at home.
Ella House had a two-run home run for the Lady Hornets (14-12). Lily Roberts was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts.
Ohio County fell to 7-15.
OHIO COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 1 3
HANCOCK COUNTY 122 200 x — 7 8 1
WP-L. Roberts. LP-Decker. 2B-B. Roberts, L. Roberts (H). HR-House (H).
DAVIESS COUNTY 10, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 0Millie Roberts went 4-for-4 with six RBIs, three runs scored, two home runs and a double in the No. 5 Lady Panthers’ five-inning win at home.
Abby Newman added two RBIs for DC, Jesse Daniels drove in a run, and Kelsea Roby scored twice.
DC improved to 22-4.
SOUTH SPENCER 000 00 — 0 0 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 150 13 — 10 8 0
WP-Whiteker. LP-Frobeter. 2B-A. Newman, Roberts (DC). HR-Roberts 2 (DC).
