Muhlenberg County will get the chance to defend its boys 3rd Region championship.
The Mustangs battled Hancock County, finally earning a 53-45 win in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Muhlenberg County won the 2021 regional championship.
The Mustangs did their part to make sure it was an All-10th District regional final after McLean County upset Owensboro 56-40 in the first semifinal on Saturday. The 3rd Region championship will tipoff Tuesday at 7 p.m.
They got the job done with Asher Carver hitting three 3-pointers in the second quarter that pushed Muhlenberg County to a 16-6 lead that would grow to 22-10 at halftime.
“Asher Carver got some big 3s,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “They came out in zone early, you’ve got to find a way to loosen that up, the only way you’re going to loosen that up is to make some perimeter jump shots. He made that first one, he was in a good rhythm, our guys did a nice job of continuing to find him, he made two more, we got a steal and a layup.”
Muhlenberg County’s Trey Lovell made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to give it a 25-10 advantage. Lovell led Muhlenberg County with 19 points, doing serious damage with 15-of-18 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter.
“Just focus, make sure to lock in and hit them,” Lovell said of his formula to success at the foul line.
Hancock started working its way back into contention in the third quarter, getting 3-pointers from Ryan Ogle and Kaleb Keown to help close the gap to 33-26 at the end of the period.
Keown made a 3 and a baseline jumper to cut Muhlenberg’s lead to 45-42 at the 1-minute mark in the game, but Lovell made six free throws and Braydon Lovan got a steal and a layup to close out the game.
“They are good, they’re rarely out of position defensively, they’ve got depth,” Hancock County coach Mike Orr said of Muhlenberg. “They are defending regional champions for a reason. They’ve got guys who can shoot it, can post, beat you off the dribble. Lovell took it over in the fourth quarter, kept getting in the lane, drawing fouls, hit his free throws.”
The Mustangs will take a 17-11 record to the regional championship game. They were 10-of-37 from the floor for 27%, but they made 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. Muhlenberg County made 18-of-24 from the free-throw line for 75%.
Lovan and Carver each scored 11 points.
Hancock County was led by Keown with 17 points and Ogle added 11. Evan Ferry scored 10 points for the Hornets (15-17). Hancock made 15-of-31 from the floor for 48.3%
“Coach Orr had his team prepared, they run some really good stuff, he uses his two bigs to screen, they can shoot, they can post, they’re a really good team,” Eades said. “We got up 15 at one point, but his team really hung in there, stood the course, started chipping away at that lead. We bent a little bit but we never broke.”
Hancock County had won eight of its last nine coming into the Muhlenberg matchup.
“We didn’t get down, we didn’t fold, we had a lot of fight in us,” Orr said.
HANCOCK COUNTY6 4 16 19 — 45
MUHLENBERG COUNTY7 15 11 20 — 53
Hancock County (45) _ Keown 17, Ogle 11, Ferry 10, Powers 7.
Muhlenberg County (53) _ Lovell 19, Lovan 11, Carver 11, Summers 7, McCoy 3, Vincent 2.
