Before the this season, the last time Muhlenberg County’s football team started 2-1 was in 2016.
Muhlenberg got off to a 5-0 start that season when it was playing in Class 6-A. The Mustangs finished 7-4.
This season, Muhlenberg County has been doing a little celebrating as the month of September gets rolling into its first full week.
The Mustangs are 2-1, including an 8-7 win over Edmonson County in Greenville last Friday night.
It was the first time the teams had met since 2009-2012, when Muhlenberg and Edmonson played four straight years, with the Wildcats going 4-0 in those games.
It was a major defensive struggle on both sides that the Mustangs prevailed in.
“They controlled the ball the entire first quarter. We had three offensive plays,” Muhlenberg County coach Josh Staples said. “The entire first half we had nine offensive plays. Edmonson bled the clock.”
The Mustangs still needed to get in the end zone, and they put together a long drive to get a Gavin Carruba loose on a 8-yard touchdown run with three minutes left to make it 7-6, Edmonson.
Staples had to make a decision whether to go for the possible win after that score, which was set up by a Aiden Bilbro interception.
“On that last drive I went back and forth with the assistant coaches, and had thrown that out to the coaching staff,” Staples said. “The way the flow of the game was going, momentum shifted, and I had made up my mind on that last drive to go for two.”
Muhlenberg made the conversion with quarterback Hunter Baker taking the ball in.
Edmonson County running back Michael Mills had averaged 200 yards in the team’s first two games, both losses. Muhlenberg was able to keep Mills to 94 yards on 24 carries. Edmonson picked up 154 rushing yards in the game.
“Our defense played extremely well, I was so proud of them,” Staples said. “We were extremely happy with the way we played against him.”
Baker has 22 total tackles on defense this season, including six tackles for loss. Carson Murphy has 16 tackles, and Kyleb Duckett has 15 tackles.
In between the two Muhlenberg wins was a 48-0 shutout loss to McLean County on Aug. 25. Muhlenberg also beat Caverna 22-6 in the season opener on Aug. 18. Staples viewed the big loss to McLean as motivation for the week getting ready to play Edmonson.
“Anytime you come out of game like that (McLean), you want to get that taste out of your mouth,” Staples said. “We had one of our better weeks of practice this season. I was very pleased with the way we bounced back.”
The Mustangs host Ohio County on Friday, and they will look to break a three-game losing streak in that series. Ohio County is 0-3. Muhlenberg will dive into its formidable Class 5-A, District 1 schedule at Apollo on Sept. 15.
Getting back to work this week in practice was going to be a big key for Muhlenberg.
“Just having a good week of practice,” Staples said of keys for the Mustangs this week. “Going in 2-1, being mentally prepared for what they’re going to try and do to us offensively and defensively. The game on Friday is won through the week.
“The culture of this team is a huge strong point. They are playing for each other and working extremely hard. It’s one of things that helped them overcome the loss to McLean.”
