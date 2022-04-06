The Owensboro Convention Center showed off its multi purpose sports floor Tuesday morning.
There were three volleyball courts in one hall, a full-length basketball court in another hall and a Futsal soccer court in a third hall.
There were volleyball players and basketball players from Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College. There were youth league players on the futsal court.
They were all putting on demonstrations on the 50-50 modular athletic surface by Snapsports Athletic Surfaces.
This wasn’t the first time the flooring had been used, but it was a demonstration time for the convention center.
The Audubon Volleyball Association hosted a tournament last weekend at the convention center. The Bluegrass Futsal Cup was the first event played on the new surface at the convention center in December. The event brought teams from age groups U8 through U19. There are six events scheduled so far to be played there.
“The total package for the floor, the goals, the nets, everything, was $593,000,” said Jamie Scheffer, assistant general manager and interim general manager of the convention center. “Without the sports floor, the exhibit hall is concrete. We needed a floor that could attract Futsal, volleyball, basketball.
“Any tools, like this floor that can bring outside events that can generate an economic impact, we’re going to pursue those. We’re looking to book every single weekend.”
The flooring and equipment were provided through a partnership between Owensboro Health, Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro.
Even though the new athletic surface has hosted a couple of events, the more tournaments and events are played at the convention center, the more name recognition the convention center will receive.
“It’s a combination of both. The word is getting out now with the events we’ve had, Sports Tutor did their Futsal event last December, we had Audubon Volleyball Association host the first volleyball tournament here last weekend,” said Chris Gendek, the Destination Development and Sports Management director with Visit Owensboro. “The Owensboro Volleyball Club is hosting an AAU super regional national qualifier in May. You have local teams coming to that, word will start getting out on the atmosphere, how the court plays, what it looks like, everything that goes into that event.
“We’re partnering with the convention center for a few events, I don’t think it will be hard to get that word out once we have more events.”
The Apollo Summer Slam volleyball tournament will be on the new surface in August with 32 high school teams. KWC will host its invitational in September at the convention center.
There is room for four basketball courts in three halls, nine volleyball courts in three halls and three Futsal courts.
There will be bleachers and standard chairs can be used for additional seating during events.
Bringing in more events with teams from the surrounding area or states helps from an economic impact angle, as well.
“There’s a greater impact than just having a sports tournament in the community,” Gendek said. “People staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, they buy gas, shop at local boutiques, they’re turning dollars over in the community.”
