HAWESVILLE — In an epic high school football game from start to finish, visiting Owensboro Catholic turned the tables on Hancock County on Friday night — posting a heart-pounding 27-26 victory over the Hornets in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs at Schafer-Glover Field.
The resilient Aces (7-3) advance to next Friday’s Region 1 championship game at Murray, which won at perennial state power Mayfield, 28-21, in triple overtime on Friday night.
“I’m so proud of this team — nobody in the country has been through what Owensboro Catholic has been through to get here,” said an emotional Aces head coach Jason Morris, whose program was rocked by the tragic death of popular senior lineman Logan Davis in July.
“We stuck this out together and it paid off for us. This senior group has helped hold everything together — the adversity we’ve fought through has been very real. I’m really impressed by the way we’ve continued to fight through it all. Logan was up there looking down on us tonight.”
The Aces had to stave off a late comeback attempt by Hancock County, which defeated the Aces 30-29 at the same venue on Oct. 16.
With the game tied at 20 with just over four minutes to play, Catholic star Braden Mundy broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run, and Luke Payne’s subsequent conversion pushed the Aces in front by seven.
“I saw a hole, made one move, and was off to the races — I knew I was going to score, no doubt,” Mundy said. “Our linemen were great on that play and they were great all night long.”
The Hornets (6-2) battled back immediately, getting a 71-yard TD run from their star, Darian Clay, to pull within a point at the 2:23 mark. Clay was swarmed, however, by a host of Aces on the subsequent 2-point conversion run — the game’s pivotal play.
Catholic’s E Munsey recovered a Hornets onside kick, and Catholic was able to pick up two first downs on the ground and run out the clock.
“Hats off to Hancock County,” said Morris, a former star quarterback for the Hornets. “They are a great football team and they’ve had a great season.”
It was all Aces early on.
Catholic marched 65 yards in nine plays on the game’s opening possession, taking a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Mundy at 9:09 of the first period.
After forcing a Hornets punt, the Aces drove 76 yards in 14 plays and shot in front 13-0 after Hunter Monroe scored from eight yards out at 11:31 of the second quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Hancock County drove from its own 26-yard line to the Catholic 25, before turning the ball over on downs.
Catholic then drove 75 yards in eight plays. On 4th-and-12, Mundy tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Reid Clark to provide the Aces a 20-0 advantage just 3:53 before halftime.
That’s when the Hornets came to life.
A 1-yard scoring run by fullback Logan Willis pulled the Hornets within 20-6 at 1:29, and, after Hancock’s Landon Garrison recovered Kaleb Keown’s onside kick, the Hornets went 47 yards in six plays for another TD — this time, a 7-yard run by Willis that coupled with a 2-point conversion run by Clay drew Hancock within 20-14 at intermission.
Hancock received the second-half kickoff and Clay ran for 50 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Willis ultimately capped an eight-play, 76-yard drive with a 2-yard TD blast to tie the game at 20 and set the stage for a furious finish.
The Aces finished with 371 yards of total offense. Mundy ran for 215 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, and he was 6-of-11 through the air for another 57 yards and a TD. Monroe added 60 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown.
Hancock rushed for 363 yards and passed for 13 for 376 yards of total offense. Clay carried 22 times for 264 yards and a touchdown, and Willis gained 81 yards on 19 attempts with three TDs.
“We’ve been super-proud of this team’s effort all season, and it’s been a season like no other,” said Hancock County head coach Bobby Eubanks, also a former Hornet star.
“This senior bunch led our young guys the right way and set the foundation for what’s to come in his program — that’s their legacy.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7-13-0-7 — 27
HANCOCK |0-14-6-6 — 26
OC-Mundy 1 run (Payne kick)
OC-Monroe 8 run (kick failed)
OC-Clark 17 pass from Mundy (Payne kick)
HC-Willis 1 run (run failed)
HC-Willis 7 run (Clay run)
HC-Willis 2 run (pass failed)
OC-Mundy 75 run (Payne kick)
HC-Clay 71 run (run failed)
