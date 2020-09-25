Braden Mundy has been a versatile football player for a long time.
“He’s a really talented player, he can do a lot of things,” Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He catches the ball well, he has a good 10-20-yard burst, he has breakaway speed. He’s a really good run blocker at receiver. He’s really good getting the right angle on blocks. He understands all aspects of the game.”
Catching the football has come naturally for Mundy, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound receiver for the Aces.
“It’s come a lot easier for me,” said Mundy, who is a junior. “My quarterbacks have been putting the ball in the right spots for me and making it easier to catch.”
Mundy has been comfortable as an outside receiver and can get up the field quickly. He will be used as a slot receiver more during his junior season.
He had three touchdown catches totaling 138 yards in Catholic’s 56-6 win over Hopkins County Central last week. Mundy also has three rushing touchdowns this season.
Mundy had 1,080 yards in receptions with nine touchdowns as a sophomore.
“This year we’re wanting to move him in and out of backfield,” Morris said. “He’s going to be in the slot more, or as an outside receiver, he can do that. We use him as a punt returner, he affects all aspects of the game.”
Mundy likes moving around the field.
“I can line up anywhere,” Mundy said. “I trust my quarterback to get me the ball.”
His quarterback this year is junior Lincoln Clancy, who moved into the starting role after Drew Hartz graduated.
There was no 7-on-7 work with COVID-19 practice restrictions this summer, so Mundy kept after Clancy to work on passing routes.
“One or two days a week me and Lincoln would find an open field somewhere and go throw,” Mundy said. “I’d text him two or three times a day to get him out there. He hasn’t played quarterback in two years with me. We needed to get our chemistry back, but we’re good to go.”
Mundy has taken on added responsibilities with being the starting strong safety/outside linebacker on defense.
He’s still developing, but Morris thinks Mundy can become a good defensive player.
“He’s a sure tackler, he can run with receivers, and he can hit up in the run game and make tackles,” Morris said.
Mundy admitted he likes offense better, but is willing to be in any spot on the field.
“Yes, anywhere my coaches need me,” Mundy said. “Offense, defense, returns. Usually we can break a big play) but not this year so far.”
