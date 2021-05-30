That Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro High School were able to complete their 9th District Tournament baseball opener in a little more than 11/2 hours tells how well the pitchers controlled the game.
The Aces outlasted OHS 1-0 on a cool, cloudy Saturday afternoon at Jack Hicks Field at Shifley Park.
Finley Munsey struck out eight OHS batters in throwing a complete game 2-hitter for Catholic. The No. 3 Aces are 28-5.
The Aces will take on Apollo on Sunday at 3 p.m. for the district championship. They both will move on to the 3rd Region Tournament next week at Grayson County.
“Finley threw the ball well, our defense didn’t have an error, we moved through it pretty well,” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said. “We shut them down offensively, we’ll take a 1-0 win, survive and advance.”
Ethan Gibson recorded seven strikeouts for OHS in a valiant and focused effort that closed out his career for the Red Devils.
“He’s (Ethan) been throwing well, I talked to Logan (Johnson) a couple of times, and he said he was throwing well,” Hibbs said. “The fastball was good, he located it well, the curve he did enough with that to keep us off balance. The change up was a pitch, especially at this level if you can mix in some curves and really locate that changeup, he kept us off balance.
“We got guys in scoring position, he made pitches he needed to keep us from adding, kudos to him.”
Catholic scored its only run in the bottom of the second inning. Braden Mundy reached on a single to right-center field, then stole second and third. Hunter Small got Mundy across with an RBI fielder’s choice where Mundy was safe on a play at the plate.
Luke Evans doubled and reached third in the third.
Catholic had runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth, and OHS’s Will Rickard got a big third out on a fielder’s choice that went up the middle off Gibson.
Gibson got three straight outs, two by strikeouts, after Catholic got runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth.
“Ethan did a good job throwing strikes, getting ahead of the hitters, he threw three pitches well, kept them off balance,” OHS coach Johnson said. “We made some plays on the defensive side behind him, obviously in a 1-0 game he gave us a chance to win. The other thing is he hits the ball in the gap that (Sam) McFarland lays out and catches it, he could have been on second, that changes the game a little bit.
That near hit by Gibson came in the top of the fourth.
Eighth-grader Blake Kimbrell had both hits in the game for OHS.
Gibson threw 93 pitches.
Munsey threw 74 pitches and never let OHS get anything going offensively.
“Leading up to it I knew I had to throw strikes and get ahead of batters, that’s what we talked about,” said Munsey, also a senior. “I was able to do that, the curveball wasn’t really working today, but the slider and changeup I was able to get some movement on it, that helped.
“The defense was good today, I don’t think we made a single error, and that’s huge.”
Hitting the strike zone and not giving up walks was a big plus for Munsey.
“The big thing for him is if he stays in the strike zone and doesn’t walk anyone, he’s really effective,” Hibbs said. “He didn’t walk anyone today. That was a strategy we talked about, as long as he stayed in the zone we felt confident he’d be able to shut them down. He’s one of the two seniors, and through all the games we’ve had, he won four games in the All ‘A’ tournament, the All ‘A’ state championship, he’s been our guy in the big games who’s come in and shut it down.”
Johnson felt like his very young team grew considerably later in the season, which ended 6-21.
“I’m proud of the way the guys went up there swinging the bat, ready to go, they didn’t seem intimidated,” Johnson said. “That’s something in the beginning of the season, we would’ve been intimidated. The improvement they made in two months’ time they went from a team that made six errors a game to what you saw today, one error, just an incredible difference.
“They went toe to toe the whole game.”
OWENSBORO000 000 0 — 0 2 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC010 000 x — 1 6 0
WP-F. Munsey. LP-Gibson. 2B-Evans, Scales (C).
