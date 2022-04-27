E. Munsey threw 50 pitches in five innings for Owensboro Catholic in a 10-0 shutout of Owensboro High School on Tuesday night.

The senior didn’t have that many strikeouts (three), but he didn’t issue a walk and allowed just three hits in the 9th District victory. The Aces are 17-4 and ranked No. 9 in the latest PBR Kentucky high school baseball poll.

“All my pitches were working, when you’ve got a good defense it’s easy to pitch,” Munsey said. They were working all night. I don’t think I had that many strikeouts, they put the ball in play, my defense worked for me and it was great.”

Munsey had a 1.17 ERA in 18 innings pitched coming into the OHS game at Chautauqua Park.

“So far I’ve pitched pretty good, just keep looking to get better,” Munsey said.

Catholic coach Jody Hamilton thought Munsey’s pitching was the key to the Catholic victory.

“The story of the game was E. Munsey,” Hamilton said. “He was tremendous, he was around the plate, threw 50 pitches in five innings, it doesn’t get any better than that. He gave up the three singles early, then comes back, he picks one of them off. He’s had a really good year, just hits the strike zone, he throws it over and gives us a chance to play. As long as we’re playing good defense, he’s got us in the game.”

The Aces didn’t have a lot of at-bats, and they had a lot of players in the lineup, but they strung together seven hits and accounted for nine RBIs.

Luke Evans was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alex Castlen also had two RBIs, going 1-for-3. Braden Mundy reached twice and scored two runs. A Brady Atwell single to left field scored Mundy from second in the 4-run fifth inning.

Evans, Hayden Ward and Hyland also picked up RBIs in the fifth inning.

“We had some good key hits,” Hamilton said. “I was really pleased with the way he played.”

Catholic went 3-2 in its last five games, losing 4-2 to Henderson County, then turning around and dropping a top-five ranked Bowling Green team 12-5. The Aces lost to Glasgow 9-2 in the All ‘A’ Sectional, then they edged South Spencer 5-4 on Monday.

“We saw some life Monday and saw a little more life tonight,” Hamilton said.

Owensboro went to 8-10, 0-3 in the 9th District. OHS hosts Daviess County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

OWENSBORO 000 00 - 0 3 4

OWESNBORO CATHOLIC 312 04 - 10 7 0

WP-Munsey. LP-Ray.