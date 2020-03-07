EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Tevin Brown scored 24 points and KJ Williams had a double-double and Murray State beat Austin Peay, 73-61, in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.
The Racers (23-8) play conference top-seed Belmont on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Murray State entered the tournament as the second seed.
Williams scored 15 with 11 rebounds, Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 and Devin Gilmore grabbed 10 rebounds.
OVC Player of the Year Terry Taylor led Austin Peay (21-12) with 27 points and 14 rebounds and Jordyn Adams scored 13.
After Taylor hit a 3-pointer to give the Governors a 44-43 lead with 12:49 remaining, Carter hit a jump shot and Brown sank three free throws and Murray State gradually begin to distance itself. Taylor’s 3-point play reduced Austin Peay’s deficit to 57-51 with 4:33 to go but it never got closer.
Belmont 60, Eastern Kentucky 50
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Adam Kunkel scored 15 points and Grayson Murphy scored 10 and Belmont beat Eastern Kentucky, 60-50, on Friday in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
The Bruins play Murray State on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Four Belmont starters scored early, and Michael Bankert’s two free throws with 9:16 left before intermission gave the top-seeded Bruins a 20-9 lead. Russhard Cruickshank’s three-point play brought the fourth-seeded Colonels with 22-16. Belmont went to the break up 30-21 and were never threatened in the second half.
Cruickshank scored 15 and Jomaru Brown 12.
Both teams struggled shooting as Belmont (25-7) made just 22 of 65 (33.8%) including 7 of 30 from 3-point range. The Colonels (16-17) finished 29.9% from the field (20 of 67), were 5 of 22 from beyond the arc and missed seven of 12 foul shot attempts.
