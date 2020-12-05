MURRAY — The Tigers of Murray High School did what they do best on Friday — run the football and defend the run with authority.
The result was a rock-solid 28-7 conquest of visiting Owensboro Catholic in the KHSAA Class 2-A Region 1 championship game at historic Ty Holland Stadium.
The result sends the surging Tigers (8-3) into the state semifinals at Lexington Christian and left Murray head coach Keith Hodge well-pleased afterward.
“We played a full four-quarter game,” Hodge said. “I’m super-proud of our defense — they played extremely well throughout. One of the big keys in the playoffs is field position and we were able to dominate that phase of the game in this one.
“We focus on who we are as a football team and we’ve got to continue to work that way — we have to continue doing what we do well.”
Murray established early control on its opening offensive possession. After a poor punt by the Aces, the Tigers needed only six plays to march 44 yards — shooting in front 7-0 after a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski at 7:50 of the first period.
Late in the same quarter, the Tigers struck again. Dokolowski dumped a pass in the flat to Charvelle McCallister, who raced 53 yards to paydirt to to increase Murray’s advantage to 14-0.
Owensboro Catholic (7-4) responded with its only scoring drive of night. Quarterback Braden Mundy hooked up with Trey Roberts for a 72-yard bomb that left the Aces 1st-and-goal at the Murray 1. Mundy scored on the next play to pull his team within a touchdown at 10:48 of the second period.
The Aces had a chance to pull even late in the half, but Mundy muffed a Sokolowski punt at the Murray 30-yard line and the Tigers recovered at the 26.
“That was a huge play,” Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “If we score there we have a chance to go into the locker room tied at the half, and it could have been a different game after that.”
Instead, Murray led by seven at intermission and then completely dominated the second half.
On the opening possession, the Tigers drove 69 yards in eight plays and extended their lead to 21-7 on a 13-yard scoring run by Brendan Dahncke.
Then, after a three-and-out by Catholic, Murray stitched together an eight-play, 36-yard scoring drive that essentially sealed the deal — McCallister’s 1-yard TD blast pushing the Tigers in front by 21 at 2:06 of the third quarter.
“We played extremly well in the second half,” said Hodge, whose squad outgained Catholic 210-57 over the final 24 minutes. “Our defense put us in good positions on the field to score and our offense did what we do well, and that’s run the football.”
Murray, which posted previous playoff wins over Caldwell County and Mayfield, finished with 391 yards of total offense — 281 via the ground.
Dahncke rushed for 112 yards in the second half and finished with a game-best 147 yards on only 14 carries. McCallister added 71 yards on 17 carries and Sokolowski rushed for 63 yards on 16 attempts, and also was 6-of-9 through the air for 110 yards.
Owensboro Catholic, which entered with playoff wins over McLean County and Hancock County, was held to 157 yards of total offense and rushed for only 52. Mundy completed 6-of-13 passes for 110 yards and also led the team with 26 rushing yards on nine carries.
“There is no reason at all for us to hang our heads — I’m so proud of our boys,” Morris said. “We weren’t supposed to be here, but we worked hard and had a great season. It didn’t end the way we intended it to, of course, but I’m super-proud of our team and I’m proud to be their coach.
“We fought as hard as we could all night long.”
Murray 28, Owensboro Catholic 7
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC0-7-0-0 — 7
MURRAY14-0-14-0 — 28
M-Sokolowski 1 run (Cain kick)
M-McCallister 53 pass from Sokolowski (Cain kick)
OC-Mundy 1 run (Payne kick)
M-Dahncke 13 run (Cain kick)
M-McCallister 1 run (Cain kick)
