Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates a 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the Nuggets’ Game 2 win Thursday in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — After Nikola Jokic’s monster game in the opener, his pick-and-roll partner Jamal Murray took the spotlight in the Western Conference finals Thursday night.

Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the series.

