Murray State knew it was in the NCAA Tournament with a sparkling 30-2 record in the regular season and the OVC Tournament.
It was more a matter of where it would play its opening round game.
The Racers got their answer Sunday afternoon when they were given a No. 7 seed and a date with No. 10 San Francisco on Thursday in Indianapolis.
Murray is coached by Matt McMahon, who was named the 2022 Ohio Valley Coach of the Year.
McMahon’s seventh Racer team won the OVC Tournament last week in Evansville.
In the OVC regular season, the Racers became the first team in league history to go 18-0. MSU was No. 19 in last week’s AP Top 25 poll.
Murray is led by KJ Williams, who scores 18.2 points a game and has also grabbed 8.6 rebounds a game. Williams is a 6-foot-10, 245-pound junior.
Tevin Brown averages 16.9 points a game and has hit 38.9% of his 3-point shots (100-of-257). Brown is a 6-5, 175-pound junior wing.
Justice Hill is the third Murray player to average in double figures, hitting for 13.2 points a game. Hill is a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore, who also averages five assists a game.
Murray was No. 21 in the NET rankings, the second-best numbers in the country for a mid-major school.
Murray State is the 2nd-highest seeded OVC team in NCAA Tournament history. Murray State was a 6 seed in 2012, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
San Francisco is almost an even matchup on paper with Murray at No. 22 in the NET. There were plenty of complaints by Selection Sunday commentators about the NCAA matching up two of the best mid-major teams in an opening round tournament game.
The winner of this contest will meet the winner of No. 2 Kentucky and No. 15 Saint Peter’s.
This season, USF’s No. 10 seed is the highest seed for the Dons since entering the tournament as a nine seed in 1981-82.
Notably, third year head coach Todd Golden has guided the 2021-22 Dons to a 24-9 overall record (10-6 in WCC play), including a 13-4 mark at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center and a 7-2 record in true road games.
Overall, USF’s seven true road wins were the most in the West Coast Conference this season.
Making history, USF also became the first WCC team since Pepperdine in 2002 to earn an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
