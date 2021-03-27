Muhlenberg County turned the tables on Owensboro High School in the semifinals of the boys’ 3rd Region Tournament.
OHS had been the team that caused havoc on the defensive end and got opposing teams playing out of their comfort zones.
Instead, Muhlenberg County was the team dictating how the game would be played on Friday night in front of a loud, charged-up crowd at the Sportscenter.
The Mustangs handled OHS, 60-39, in a game that wasn’t really in question from the three-minute mark in the third quarter to the final buzzer.
They will take an 18-1 record and a 15-game winning streak into the 3rd Region Tournament championship game against Owensboro Catholic on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Muhlenberg County was the No. 12 team in the state at the end of the regular season, according to the KHSAA’s RPI ranking
“With as quick as those guys are, we try to control the tempo at the defensive end,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “We try to be really connected on the defensive end. I thought our guys did a tremendous job. They were constantly communicating tonight.
“We did a good job of keeping Owensboro out of the lane, which is not an easy task, especially when you’re talking about guys like Cayman Powell, Amari Robinson-Wales and Kenyata Carbon.”
The keys for the Mustangs were rebounding, staying solid defensively and not turning the ball over for easy OHS baskets.
They were able to do that well for much of the game.
OHS turned the ball over 20 times and it only outrebounded Muhlenberg County 34-33.
“If we were solid on the defensive end, rebounded the basketball, took care of it, got them in the halfcourt, that would give us a chance,” Eades said. “We talked about controlling the things we could control, do the things that we could do, and we would have a shot at it.”
Being aggressive also helped Muhlenberg County win the 50-50 balls that are part of every close basketball game.
“We tried to be the aggressor, we were trying to be solid on the defensive end,” Eades said. “If our position was good, we could make some plays. Fifty-fifty balls, we were able to get a lot of those tonight. That’s complete credit to our guys.”
The game was tied 20-20 with 4:26 left in the second quarter, until Muhlenberg County closed the half on a 10-2 run that left it up 30-22.
The Mustangs really got rolling in the third, stretching their advantage to 41-26 after Nash Divine nailed a drive and step-back jumper, which prompted an OHS timeout with 2:40 left in the quarter.
Muhlenberg County went up 48-28 on a Brayden Lovan 3 early in the fourth quarter, and it was just a matter of the final score at that juncture.
“They out-toughed us tonight,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “I didn’t know. They let us play, we just didn’t convert. They had a moment where they made layups and we missed layups. That was an eight-point swing.
“We talked about the things at the beginning of the year, being tough and it comes back and bites you. I think we got caught up in the hype.”
The Red Devils closed their season at 12-6.
The Mustangs were tough from 3-point range, hitting 6-of-11 from distance. Cole Vincent had four 3s on the way to a game-high 18 points.
Vincent led four Muhlenberg County players scoring in double figures. Trey Lovell had 14 points, with Divine and Lovan each checking in with 11.
Robinson-Wales led Owensboro with 10 points.
MUHLENBERG Co.16-14-15-15 — 60
OWENSBORO10-12-6-11 — 39
Muhlenberg County (60) — Vincent 18, Lovell 14, Lovan 11, Divine 11, Summers 2, McCoy 2, Johnston 2.
Owensboro (39) — Robinson-Wales 10, Carbon 8, Powell 4, Brown 4, Taylor 4, Talbott 3, Robinson 2, Hinton 2, Moorman 2.
