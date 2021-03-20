HARTFORD — Muhlenberg County’s defense was completely overwhelming on Friday night.
The Mustangs held Ohio County to three points in the second half and rolled to a 47-24 win at Ohio County in the boys 10th District Tournament championship game.
Nash Divine led the way with 20 points for the Mustangs, who will take a 16-1 record into the 3rd Region Tournament next week at the Sportscenter.
It was the heightened defensive pressure from Muhlenberg County that was the undoing of the Eagles.
Muhlenberg County forced six straight turnovers during a stretch in the third quarter that it converted into baskets. That defensive pressure allowed Muhlenberg County to extend a 24-21 lead to 33-22.
“We were able to get out in the open floor, they were live ball turnovers,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “We try to run a guy at that ball handler and make them make some quick decisions. The way we press is not necessarily about getting steals, it’s more about trying to change the tempo of the game.
“We felt like we needed to pick up the pace in the second half. We picked up our pressure a little bit. We were able to string together several stops, were finally able to hit the basket a little bit.
“The third quarter defense was the difference in the game.”
Ohio County committed 19 turnovers compared to four for Muhlenberg County.
Cole Vincent was credited with five steals in the game.
The Mustangs were 18-of-46 from the floor for 39%%. They made 5-of-20 from 3-point range.
Another by-product of Muhlenberg County’s defensive pressure was that it got the Mustangs a lot of easy baskets.
“We felt like if we did a decent job with our rotations, we might be able to put ourselves in position to create some live ball turnovers,” Eades said. “Once that happened our guys did a good job in the open floor finding the open guy, they threw the ball ahead, we were able to get some easy baskets.”
Ohio County was led by Q’Daryius Jennings with 13 points.
The Eagles will take a 12-10 record into the 3rd Region Tournament.
OHIO COUNTY16-5-1-2 — 24
MUHLENBERG COUNTY|20-4-9-14 — 47
Ohio County (24) — Jennings 13, Decker 5, Southard 2, Culbertson 2, Morse 2.
Muhlenberg County (47) — Divine 20, Vincent 9, Lovan 7, McCoy 7, Lovell 4.
