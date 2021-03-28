Nash Divine couldn’t suppress a grin when asked if there was ever any chance that he would not play high school basketball in Muhlenberg County.
“No chance,” Divine said.
Little wonder.
The Muhlenberg County Mustangs star is the latest generational talent in a family steeped in the tradition of hoops excellence, and Divine underscored that by being voted Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year for 2021.
All the 6-foot, 170-pound senior combo guard did this year was average 17.8 points per game, shoot 48% from the floor, including 36% from distance, and make 74% of his free throws to lead the Mustangs to a region-best 15-1 regular-season record.
This, after overcoming a heel ailment that required offseason surgery.
“I feel like my overall game got better after I recovered and got back in the gym,” Divine said. “I’m better now at attacking the glass and getting to the cup — and I just think I’ve been able to add some things to the ball-handling and 3-point shooting I had before.”
Mustangs head coach Kyle Eades, also a relative of the Divines, has noticed the difference.
“Nash’s game has expanded this season, making him more of a playmaker,” Eades said. “His ability to get in the lane and create for himself and his teammates has improved.
“We have had games where Nash could have posted big scoring numbers. He understands, though, that we are a better team when he finds that balance between scoring and involving his teammates. His willingness to sacrifice scoring for the success of the team says a lot about his character and knowledge of the game.
“Not only has Nash performed on the floor, his leadership off the floor has been a vital aspect for this team.”
Nash’s father, Brad, was a star at Muhlenberg North High School in the early 1990s and later played at Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky. His uncle, Steve, starred in the late ’80s at Central City High School and was a member of Kentucky Wesleyan’s 1990 NCAA Division II national champion team. And, his grandfather, Wayne, was an esteemed basketball coach and official for decades.
“I feel like the game was born into me,” Divine said. “There’s a long line of family connected to the game.”
And, Divine is fully aware that many Muhlenberg Countians are connected to the game, and feverish in their support of the Mustangs.
“Basketball is really important here, I’ve known that my entire life,” Divine said. “And, I think the team we have this year has been a throwback — we just go out and play ball.
“Our fan support has continued to grow and I think our fans have really enjoyed watching our team play this year. They love this kind of basketball.”
Last season, as a junior, Divine averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game in leading Muhlenberg County to a 20-12 season.
In a highly-anticipated 3rd Region Tournament semifinal matchup with Owensboro last year, Divine came out hot as a depot stove in the second half and pulled the Mustangs within a point when he suffered a severe ankle sprain near the end of the third quarter. With Divine sidelined, the Red Devils went on to win, 56-45.
“The pain was excruciating — I just couldn’t go,” recalled Divine, who was already playing with a heel ailment that was ultimately surgically repaired. “I was extremely disappointed.”
Divine, who is being recruited by KWC and Centre, among others, said playing the 2021 season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has galvanized the Mustangs.
“We have a great group of guys who have been playing basketball together for a long time,” Divine said. “With the pandemic and everything, I think we’ve been playing every game with the mindset that it could be our last — especially the seniors — and I believe that’s kept us very focused.
“We have a gritty basketball team. We never take any team for granted, but we also believe we’re going to have success every time we step on the floor — our heads have been in the right place in that way all season — it’s been a great year for us.”
