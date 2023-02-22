Kadin Ray scored 33 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Muhlenberg County to a 65-60 overtime upset of host McLean County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament Tuesday night in Calhoun.
It was Muhlenberg County’s seventh win of the season against 22 losses, but the two-time defending 3rd Region champion is returning to the regional tournament at the Sportscenter.
The Cougars finished their season 21-9.
Madox Jernigan, who scored 15 points, made baskets to tie the game and send it to overtime for Muhlenberg County. The Mustangs will meet Ohio County in Thursday’s 10th District Tournament championship game. Both teams advance to the regional tournament.
McLean County was led by Brodie Cline and Evan Ward with 15 points each. Jaxon Floyd scored 11 points and Gunnar Revelett scored 10 points for the Cougars.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15 14 19 7 10 — 65
McLEAN COUNTY 8 17 16 14 5 — 60
Muhlenberg County (65) — Ray 33, Jernigan 15, Johnson 9, Sommers 8.
McLean County (60) — Cline 15, Ward 15, Floyd 11, Revelett 10, Lee 9.
11TH DISTRICT BUTLER COUNTY 67, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 64
Ty Price made six free throws and two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help lead Butler County in Brownsville.
Price, one of the top scorers in the state as a sophomore, finished with 22 points, hitting 12-of-13 free throws and playing through an ankle injury. Butler County is 21-9 and will meet host Edmonson County at 7 p.m. Friday in the district title game.
Justin Castlen scored 19 points for Butler County. Lawson Rice scored 16 points and Trever Deweese scored 10 for the Bears.
Landon Huff finished with 21 points to lead Trinity, which finished its season at 14-16. Nick Goetz scored 17 points, and Nathan Hernandez and Landon Smith each scored 10 points for Trinity.
Edmonson County beat Grayson County 64-53 in the other first-round game in the 12th District Tournament.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13 20 7 24 — 64
BUTLER COUNTY 15 12 13 27 — 67
Whitesville Trinity (64) — Huff 21, Goetz 17, Hernandez 10, Smith 10, Mills 3, Howard 3.
Butler County (67) — Price 22, Castlen 19, Rice 16, T. Deweese 10.
11TH DISTRICT HANCOCK COUNTY 83, CLOVERPORT 52
Devyn Powers drilled 11 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 38 points as the Hornets rolled in the first round of the 12th District Tournament in Cloverport.
Evan Ferry finished with 20 points for the Hornets, who knocked down 15 3-pointers as a team. Kaleb Keown added 16 points for Hancock County, which advances to face Breckinridge County in Friday’s district championship tilt.
Thaddeus Hall and Cole Weatherholt produced 15 points apiece for Cloverport, which finished its year 7-21. Conner Lagadinos chipped in 11 points.
Breckinridge County edged Meade County 47-46 in the other 12th District first-round game.
HANCOCK COUNTY 24 15 25 19 — 83
CLOVERPORT 10 12 16 14 — 52
Hancock County (83) — Powers 38, Ferry 20, Keown 16, Dixon 4, Brown 3.
Cloverport (52) — Hall 15, Weatherholt 15, Lagadinos 11, Poole 8, Emery 3.
