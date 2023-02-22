Kadin Ray scored 33 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Muhlenberg County to a 65-60 overtime upset of host McLean County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament Tuesday night in Calhoun.

It was Muhlenberg County’s seventh win of the season against 22 losses, but the two-time defending 3rd Region champion is returning to the regional tournament at the Sportscenter.

