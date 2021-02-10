Muhlenberg County beat Owensboro High School 53-51 in a boys’ high school basketball game Tuesday night in Greenville.
Isaac Rose made two free throws with seven seconds left to push Muhlenberg County in front by the final margin.
OHS missed a shot at the buzzer.
The Mustangs improved to 9-1 with their sixth consecutive victory.
Cole Vincent led Muhlenberg County with 20 points, seven rebounds, and he made 50% from the floor. Asher Carver scored 10 points for the Mustangs.
Amari Robinson-Wales scored 20 points to lead OHS. Jalen Hinton added 13 points for the Red Devils (2-2).
OWENSBORO 13-8-18-11 — 51
MUHLENBERG 11-14-10-18 — 53
Owensboro (51) — Robinson-Wales 20, Hinton 13, Glover 7, Powell 5, Talbott 4, Goodwin 2.
Muhlenberg County (53) — Vincent 20, Carver 10, Lovan 7, Divine 6, Summers 4, Rose 4, McCoy 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 74, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 54 — Landon Huff scored 21 points to drive the Raiders past the visiting Fighting Tigers at Whitesville.
Trailing 19-15 after eight minutes, Trinity (5-6) outscored Breck County 59-35 over the final three periods.
Landon Smith added 14 points for Trinity, which also got 11 points from Denver Dickens and 10 each from Nate Hernandez and Bailey Wright.
Kason Morris led the Tigers (4-8) with 21 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 19-12-9-14 — 54
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 15-24-12-23 — 74
Breckinridge County (54) — Morris 21, O’Donoghue 11, Rogers 11, Proctor 6, Brockman 2, Lucas 2, Taul 1.
Whitesville Trinity (74) — Huff 21, Smith 14, Dickens 11, Hernandez 10, Wright 10, Howard 6, Hatfield 2.
OHIO COUNTY 58, HANCOCK COUNTY 56 — Josh Manning scored 16 points to pace a balanced attack as the visiting Eagles won in overtime at Hawesville.
The Hornets outscored Ohio County 18-10 in the third period to take a 41-36 lead, but the Eagles (6-6) went on an 18-13 run in the fourth to force OT.
Devyn Powers scored 10 points for Hancock County (3-7), which also got 13 points each from Evan Ferry and Kaleb Keown.
OHIO COUNTY 17-9-10-18-4 — 58
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-13-18-13-2 — 56
Ohio County (58) — Manning 16, Renfrow 9, Tichenor 8, Culbertson 8, Jennings 7, Davis 7, Southard 3.
Hancock County (56) — Powers 20, Ferry 13, Keown 13, Clay 5, Ogle 5.
GRAYSON COUNTY 62, DAVIESS COUNTY 51 — The Cougars opened with a 25-12 first-quarter spurt and went on to beat the visiting Panthers by 11 at Leitchfield.
Cole Burch led Daviess County (3-6) with 15 points and 13 rebounds, with Camron Johnson adding 12 points and six rebounds.
Grayson County improved to 9-3.
DAVIESS COUNTY 12-17-12-10 — 51
GRAYSON COUNTY 25-12-9-16 — 62
(Individual scoring incomplete)
GIRLS
OHIO COUNTY 72, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 37 — The Lady Eagles scored 49 second-half points in a rout of the visiting Lady Rebels at Hartford.
Addie Bullock drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Ohio County (7-3), which also got 17 points from Kelsey Kennedy and 15 points from Madison Smith.
Abby Williams scored 11 points to pace Todd County Central (7-8).
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 6-10-11-10 — 37
OHIO COUNTY 10-13-23-26 — 72
Todd County Central (37) — Williams 11, Taylor 9, Chester 8, Kay 5, Leavell 2, Coleman 2.
Ohio County (72) — Bullock 19, K. Kennedy 17, M. Smith 15, Embry 8, Bratcher 5, Probus 3, C. Kennedy 2, Hudnall 2, Gaddis 1.
OWENSBORO 63, CLOVERPORT 20 — Brooklyn Williams scored 14 points to lead the visiting Lady Devils in a runaway victory at the Cloverport Sports Center.
OHS (5-8) also got 12 points from A’Lyrica Hughes and 10 from Lyric Lawrence.
The Lady Aces (2-6) were led by Lily Nottingham and Olivia Weatherholt, each of whom scored eight points.
OWENSBORO 20-13-18-12 — 63
CLOVERPORT 7-8-1-4 — 20
Owensboro (63) — Williams 14, Hughes 12, Lawrence 10, Pappas 6, Greer 5, Phillips 5, Sowders 5, Hogg 4, E. Wilkins 2.
Cloverport (20) — Nottingham 8, Weatherholt 8, Thurman 4.
