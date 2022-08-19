Key early-season injuries took a heavy toll on the Muhlenberg County High School football team last fall, when the Mustangs won only one on-the-field game — a season-ending 64-0 demolition of overmatched Ballard Memorial.
Now, a year later, Muhlenberg head coach Josh Staples believes his more seasoned team will be more competitive on the gridiron in 2022.
“We’re a junior-laden team, and a lot of our guys gained valuable experience last season,” Staples said. “We’re not what you’d call a veteran team by any stretch, but we are a young team with a lot of individuals who are working very hard to become the best players they can be.
“As a coaching staff, we’re trying to instill to the guys that they must work hard every day to be competitive in (KHSAA Class) 5-A, where nothing comes easy.”
OFFENSEInjuries pushed freshman Kanyon Johnson into the starting quarterback role last fall, and he responded with a solid season, completing 81-of-141 passes for 1,270 yards and 15 touchdowns, with only five interceptions.
“Kanyon was outstanding,” Staples said, “and he’s a great player for us to be able to build around in the coming years.”
Contenders at running back for the Mustangs include juniors Hunter Baker and Gavin Carruba, along with senior Preston McElreath.
Wide receiver prospects include juniors Hayes DeArmond and Luke Shelton and sophomore Eli Pendley, and tight end candidates are senior Jon Putnam and sophomore Talan Cartwright.
Up front, Muhlenberg’s spread system will be anchored by seniors Nolan Lindsey and Dalton Marsala, along with juniors Talan Carver, Travis Wells and Julian Martin.
“We’re looking for more overall production on the offensive side,” Staples said. “We’ll open it up and spread things out, try to be as efficient as we can with the football and hopefully put a lot of points on the board.
“We’ll be going up against teams with more talent, so we have to take care of the football and not hurt ourselves with turnovers.
“Having Kanyon back there at the controls helps. With all the experience he gained last year, he’s coming into the season knowing what to expect.”
DEFENSEThe Mustangs will be looking to shore up a unit that surrendered 348 points last fall.
Anchoring the line will be Marsala, junior Damian Smith and Lindsey, and the well-stocked linebacker corps will feature leading returning tackler McElreath (49 tackles), senior Kahne Bivins, Cartwright, Carruba and junior Kayleb Duckett.
In the secondary, Johnson and sophomore Kaedan Lykins are set at safety, with Pendley and senior Gabriel Littlefield holding down the cornerback posts.
“We want to be as aggressive as we can be on defense,” Staples said. “We’re not real big, but we’re quick, and we want to dictate the tempo of the game instead of allowing opposing offenses to do that.
“Overall, we’re simplifying things so that our guys can just fire off and attack the football. We don’t want to be reactionary. We just want to play hard and play fast until the whistle. If we can do this, and get a few turnovers along the way, we should be improved in this area.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Muhlenberg seems set at place-kicker with sophomore Nate Harper.
“He’s got a big leg, and he gives us a lot of options,” Staples said. “Nate’s going to score some points for us, and we’re excited about the possibilities here.”
At punter, Harper will likely share duties with Johnson and Bivins.
Kick returners will include the versatile Carruba, McElreath and sophomore Easton Mefford.
“Carubba is a quality football player and will key our return game,” Staples said.
OUTLOOKIn addition to simplifying their approaches on both offense and defense, the Mustangs will also be simplifying their team goals.
“We didn’t make the 5-A playoffs last season, so our first point of order will be to improve our football team enough to reach postseason play,” Staples said. “To get there, we need to be diligent in developing our young guys and improving as a team on a daily basis.
“Beyond this, we want to develop the mindset that will enable us to be competitive in every game and to make a play to win a game when we need to.
“All in all, we’re a little more settled and prepared entering the season, so we’re ready
to go.”
