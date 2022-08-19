Key early-season injuries took a heavy toll on the Muhlenberg County High School football team last fall, when the Mustangs won only one on-the-field game — a season-ending 64-0 demolition of overmatched Ballard Memorial.

Now, a year later, Muhlenberg head coach Josh Staples believes his more seasoned team will be more competitive on the gridiron in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.