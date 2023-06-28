The Muhlenberg County High School football team got back to basics this past spring, and Mustangs coaches are encouraged by the work their players have put in so far.
Muhlenberg County is coming off of a 2-8 campaign last fall, but the Mustangs won two of their final three games to build momentum heading into the offseason.
“We went into this season just focusing on the fundamentals,” said MCHS head coach Josh Staples. “We’re just working on footwork, all sorts of technique, position-wise, and really just getting a good grip on the players that we have and how they’ve progressed.”
So far, it’s been a success.
“I’m pretty pleased with the offseason that we’ve had,” Staples added. “We’ve been able to spend a significant amount of time in the weight room. We’ve got a good group of seniors leading the way and a younger group that works extremely hard.”
The number of participants has been a positive sign, as well.
“Obviously, you always want to have as many players out as you can have,” Staples said. “Our numbers were up this spring, even going back to lifting when we started in December and January. On average, we were around 50 to 55 kids in the weight room. Those are pretty good numbers for us so far.”
Among the standouts this offseason have seniors Hunter Baker, who rushed for 654 yards with four touchdowns and recorded a team-high 46 tackles last season; Talas Carver, a Messenger-Inquirer All-Area first-team offensive line selection last season; Derek Dukes, who made 23 tackles last year; and Hayes DeArmond, who reeled in 23 passes for 259 yards.
“We have 14 seniors this year, and honestly, each and every one of those guys has put in a lot of work this offseason,” Staples added. “All of them have had a tremendous offseason.”
In 2023, the Mustangs will also compete in the new-look Class 5-A, District 1. The district will still have Graves County and Owensboro as members, along with newcomers Apollo, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Marshall County.
As far as what opponents can expect, Muhlenberg County just wants to play smart, technical football.
“On both sides of the football, we’re trying to simplify things,” Staples said. “On the offensive side, we want more of a ground attack. We’ll be keeping the ball on the ground a lot more this season.
“We want to be multiple, defensively, but the biggest thing is we want to be fundamental. We want to be physical.”
The Mustangs know it won’t be easy, but they’re embracing the challenges ahead.
“We’re going to have to grind out every inch that we can get,” Staples said. “But we’re looking forward to the season.”
