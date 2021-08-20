The opening to Muhlenberg County High School’s 2021 football season will be delayed a week, after its Week 1 opponent, Fort Campbell, informed the school on Wednesday that the Falcons’ football program was going into COVID-19 quarantine.
The result will be a forfeit victory for the Mustangs, who are now scheduled to officially open their season next Friday at Hancock County.
“It’s disappointing to begin with, and it’s particularly disappointing because it’s a home game,” Muhlenberg County athletic director Jerry Hancock said. “For the kids, this was a game we were going to be competitive in, and could win, and I know they’re disappointed that they won’t be playing on the opening week of the high school football season.”
Hancock said Muhlenberg County attempted to find a replacement game, but to no avail.
“We were trying to bring in a different opponent,” Hancock said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to work anything out.
“We were talking with Seneca out of Louisville (whose originally scheduled game was cancelled due to COVID within the Moore program), and we had Murray as an alternate possibility (whose originally scheduled game was cancelled due to COVID within the Crittenden County program).”
On Wednesday at Mustang Stadium, MCHS — in partnership with Owensboro Health (Muhlenberg County) — offered free COVID vaccinations for individuals associated with all extra-curricular activities at the school, according to Hancock. He said 12 individuals received vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.