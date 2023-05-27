First-year Muhlenberg County High School baseball coach Greg Shelton had a hunch to move Kadin Ray from third base to shortstop — a decision that paid off handsomely for all parties involved.
A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, Ray pounded the ball with authority, played a difficult position with aplomb and it led to him to being selected the Messenger-Inquirer Area Baseball Player of the Year in 2023.
“I love playing shortstop,” Ray said. “I like the challenge and responsibilities that go with it, and it’s just been fun being in the middle of the infield where a lot of the action takes place.”
It turned out to be a banner season at the plate and in the field for Ray, who batted a robust .457 with 30 runs scored and 32 runs batted in. He socked four homers, nine doubles, six triples and swiped nine bases in as many attempts — helping drive the Mustangs to a 17-12 regular-season record.
“It’s been a good season,” said Ray, who has signed with NCAA Division I Morehead State out of the Ohio Valley Conference. “In the field, I was able to cut down on my throwing errors, and at the plate I felt like I handled off-speed pitches better than in the past, something that comes with experience.
“I haven’t seen a whole lot of fastballs the past couple of seasons.”
Little wonder, with the numbers put up by Ray, who batted .419 with four homers, eight doubles and 25 RBIs as a junior.
Shelton, a former Western Kentucky pitcher who has coached with distinction at the high school level for more than four decades — winning a state championship with Franklin-Simpson in 1991 — has been mightily impressed.
“Kadin is one of the finest young men I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach, on the field and off the field — everything about him as a ballplayer and human being is first class,” Shelton said. “He’s a well-built kid who has great footwork and surprising speed.
“He’s such a competitor at bat and in the field. Obviously, he’s been a big run-producer for us this season, and he’s made some outstanding plays in the field. He has also turned into a great team leader — I just can’t say enough good things about the young man.”
Last summer, Ray was affiliated with the Kentucky Mustangs, a high-level travel team out of Danville The previous year, he played with many of the same players on a team based out of Louisville.
“Travel ball has been absolutely huge for me,” said Ray, who began playing travel ball with the Caldwell County-based Western Kentucky Wildcats when he was 8 years old. “I’ve always had the dream of playing college baseball, and playing travel ball is the best way to get exposure. College coaches attend big-time tournaments and take notice if you do well.
“Eventually, I took a (recruiting) trip to Morehead, and I just loved it up there. I really like their coaches, and they are good in baseball, and they also have a good history in baseball at Morehead State. They signed me as a corner infielder, but I’m willing to play wherever I can best help the team.”
In his final prep season, he said he wanted to provide veteran leadership to a young Mustangs squad.
“I’ve tried to utilize my experience in that regard,” said Ray, who will play for the Muhlenberg Stallions summer collegiate team in the Ohio Valley League. “In baseball, it’s important to keep your emotions level, but I think it’s also important to play with a little excitement, emotion and confidence — I give little pep talks to the younger guys for inspiration.
“This game’s been really great to me, and I always try to give back.”
