OWESPTS-05-27-23 M-I AREA BASEBALL POY

Muhlenberg County’s Kadin Ray throws to first while taking warm-ups against Apollo on Tuesday during the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament final at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

First-year Muhlenberg County High School baseball coach Greg Shelton had a hunch to move Kadin Ray from third base to shortstop — a decision that paid off handsomely for all parties involved.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior, Ray pounded the ball with authority, played a difficult position with aplomb and it led to him to being selected the Messenger-Inquirer Area Baseball Player of the Year in 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.