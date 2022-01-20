Muhlenberg County has put up a few eye-catching boys basketball wins in the last week.
The Mustangs beat 10th District foes McLean County and Ohio County in consecutive games. They topped McLean County 58-42, then three nights later beat Ohio County 62-53 last Friday.
Last Saturday afternoon, Muhlenberg County beat Owensboro 68-55 in the OHS gym. All ticket sales from that game were donated to the Muhlenberg County Youth Service Center in order to contribute to the tornado relief efforts in that county.
“After the Dec. 10 tornado, we had to take a brief pause,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “That storm had a devastating impact on our community. It’s one of those things that force you to put things into perspective and focus on the things that are most important in our lives. Spending time with family and helping your neighbor have become highly prioritized for most Muhlenberg Countians during this time.
“While you never want to see anything like this happen, it has been such a breath of fresh air to see a community come together and help one another the way it has. Not to mention all the folks (outside of our county) who have gone above and beyond to provide assistance in this time of need. While I have always taken great pride in being from Muhlenberg County, seeing how our community has come together during this time certainly adds to that sense of pride.”
The Mustangs are 8-7 and have won four straight, dating back to Dec. 30. They took a COVID-19 cancellation loss to Evansville Christian on Jan. 4. The Mustangs swept Ohio County, counting for two of the Eagles’ four losses on an 11-4 slate.
Trey Lovell is averaging 12.4 points a game and Cole Vincent is good for 11.1 points a game. Vincent has made 26-of-81 from 3-point range for 32.1%. Davion Summers has made 21-of-50 from 3 for 42%.
“I haven’t been disappointed in how we’ve played at any point this season,” Eades said. “As a matter of fact, I have been proud of how our team has competed and battled adversity. We played an absolute gauntlet of a schedule in the month of December. We had a stretch there where we didn’t shoot the basketball very consistently, but we competed and had chances to win against very good basketball teams. I choose to see that as a positive.
“I think a lot of our shooting struggles early on were a result of not having a solid grasp on what we were trying to do offensively. Good shooters are more accurate when they understand when and where their shots will come from within the offense. That lack of understanding falls on me, not our players.”
Muhlenberg County is hitting 46% from the floor and 31% on 226 3-point attempts this season. Muhlenberg County has made 162-of-245 free throws for 66.1%.
The wins the Mustangs put together last week were the product of a late-December tournament in Centralia, Illinois, where they went 2-2.
“Last week, we were able to build on some of the improvements that we started to make in our second holiday tournament,” Eades said. “Overall, we are starting to play with a little more purpose on the offensive end and moving the basketball better. For this team, our strength lies in our numbers. It is very important that we have a balanced attack every time we step on the floor.
“Defense and rebounding are always our top priorities. That will continue to be our primary point of emphasis, regardless of what stage of the season we are in. In terms of shooting, when our players take quality shots within the framework of our offense, I have a lot of confidence in them and their ability to shoot the basketball.”
