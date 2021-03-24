It was a survive and advance Tuesday night for Muhlenberg County.
The heavily favored Mustangs went on a 7-0 burst in the final three minutes to pull away from upset-minded Hancock County 44-33 in the opening round of the boys’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament at the Sportcenter.
Muhlenberg County, a region-best 17-1, will meet Owensboro (12-5) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
“I didn’t do a very good job of getting our guys mentally prepared for this kind of game tonight — that’s on me,” Mustangs coach Kyle Eades said. “I’m proud of our guys for digging and grinding out this first-round win.
“Hancock did a good job establishing the tempo early in the game. I’ve got a lot of respect for (Hancock County coach) Mike Orr and he had them well-prepared — I didn’t expect anything less.
“We reverted to some old habits in this one that we hadn’t seen in a while, and we need to be more disciplined and have a more focused effort when we come back in here on Friday night.”
The Hornets (8-12) — playing without sophomore standout Kaleb Keown (broken nose) — were in a 13-all deadlock at 2:50 of the second period, before Muhlenberg County got five points from Trey Lovell in an 8-0 run to end the first half.
The Mustangs extended their lead to 29-17 after a 3-pointer from Cole Vincent at 4:46 of the third, but Hancock County stayed within striking distance.
A conventional three-point play by senior guard Nash Divine at 0:50 left Muhlenberg County with a 35-26 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
Twice down the stretch, Hancock County pulled within four — the last time after a driving layup by Evan Ferry closed the gap to 37-33 at 3:15.
But the Mustangs got a left-wing 3-pointer from Vincent at the 3-minute mark, two free throws from Brayden Lovan at 1:18, and a layup from Lovan at 1:10 put the game away.
“I couldn’t ask for a better effort than what these guys gave me tonight,” Orr said. “We kept competing and coming back. We stuck to our game plan and did a great job rebounding the ball.
“Muhlenberg is so well-schooled in everything they do — they’re just an outstanding basketball team.”
Vincent, who hit three 3-pointers, scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs, who also got 10 points and four steals from Divine, nine points and four steals from Lovell, and six rebounds from Lovan.
Muhlenberg County was 15-of-39 from the field for 38% and made 9-of-19 free throws (47%), but turned the ball over only four times.
Darian Clay (8 points, game-best 11 rebounds) and Ryan Ogle (8 points, 9 rebounds) came up big for Hancock County, which also got four assists from Ferry.
The Hornets went 12-of-33 from the floor (36%), made 5-of-9 free throws (56%) and outrebounded the Mustangs (32-24), but were victimized by 18 turnovers.
HANCOCK COUNTY 6-7-13-7 — 33
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7-14-14-9 — 44
Hancock County (33) — Clay 8, Ogle 8, Powers 7, Ferry 6, Emmick 4.
Muhlenberg County (44) — Vincent 12, Divine 10, Lovell 9, Lovan 6, Carver 4, Rose 2, Johnston 1.
