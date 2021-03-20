What: ODC Babe Ruth Baseball registrations.
For: Ages 12-18 (with different divisions). Open to all in Owensboro, Daviess County, and surrounding counties.
Register at: www.odcbaberuthleague.com (then hit register now).
For more information: www.odcbaberuthleague.com or visit the league’s Facebook site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.