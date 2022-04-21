The unanimous national player of the year is returning to Lexington as Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe announced Wednesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter that he will return to the Wildcats for his senior season.

“God has told me He is not done with me yet,” Tshiebwe said. “So, I decided, and He told me He wanted me to go back and just to work because He’s not done with me in this place yet. So, I’ll be back again, so I’ll be here next year for Kentucky. I’ll be in the blue in Kentucky next year again.”

Tshiebwe becomes the first national player of the year in college basketball to return since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough in 2009.

Tshiebwe joined Anthony Davis (2012) as UK’s second Wooden Award winner, while also sweeping all six national awards to become the school’s first-ever unanimous national player of the year. Tshiebwe was also named Naismith Player of the Year, Associated Press National Player of the Year, Oscar Robertson USBWA Player of the Year, NABC National Player of the Year, and Sporting News National Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-9 forward/center also won SEC Player of the Year Award honors and was a consensus First-Team All-American.

After starting his college career at West Virginia, Tshiebwe transferred to UK, where he averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game this season and recorded 28 double-doubles, including one in each of his final 16 games of the season.

He was not cleared to begin profiting off his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) until late February.

To avoid risking violating his visa and risking his eligibility Tshiebwe had to shut down business temporarily before again being cleared and now knowing he’ll be good to go to profit throughout his senior season.

Had he entered the NBA Draft, Tshiebwe likely would’ve been a second-round draft choice, though he was starting to get some buzz as a possible late first-round pick. He comes back with the goal of raising his stock to a lottery selection.

Along with Tshiebwe, sharpshooter C.J. Fredrick and athletic center/forward Daimion Collins have announced they will also return to UK next season. Highly-ranked freshmen Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace will also be on the roster.

Forwards Keion Brooks and Jacob Toppin are testing the draft waters, but have not hired agents, while Sahvir Wheeler, Lance Ware and Shaedon Sharpe have yet to make formal announcements on their futures.

TyTy Washington announced he would declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, while guard Dontaie Allen transferred to Western Kentucky and forward Bryce Hopkins entered the transfer portal.