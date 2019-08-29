CINCINNATI -- Aristides Aquino became the first Major Leaguer in the modern era to reach 13 homers in 100 career plate appearances as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins, 5-2, on Wednesday night in Miami.
Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven strong innings, striking out eight and walking only one.
Phillies 12, Pirates 3
PHILADELPHIA -- J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a homer and a triple, Corey Dickerson also went deep and Philadelphia got 17 hits to rout Pittsburgh.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 1
MILWAUKEE -- Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and Milwaukee snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid.
Indians 4, Tigers 2
DETROIT -- Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift Cleveland over Detroit.
Yankees 7, Mariners 3
SEATTLE -- Aaron Judge hit the 101st homer of his career, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep, and New York beat Seattle.
LeMahieu hit his 23rd shot of the season in the ninth. The Yankees have hit 70 home runs in August and raised their season total to 250, already eighth-most in major league history.
