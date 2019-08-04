HOUSTON — Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter Saturday night in their 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016 and led the American League in ERA, but he’s struggled badly this season and had lost 13 straight decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses. Three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old right-hander teamed with Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski to shut down Seattle.
“Just trying to have a good first impression,” Sanchez said.
It was the second time in less than a month the last-place Mariners were no-hit by multiple pitchers. The Los Angeles Angels used two pitchers in a combined no-hitter July 12 against Seattle on a night when they honored late left-hander Tyler Skaggs by all wearing his No. 45 in their first home game since his death.
Sanchez (4-14) was replaced by Will Harris to start the seventh after throwing 92 pitches.
“This is awesome,” Sanchez said, adding: “You can’t write it up any better than this.”
Yankees 9, Red Sox 2, Game 1
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu homered twice off an enraged Chris Sale, who screamed and pointed at the plate umpire when he was removed during a seven-run fourth inning, and the Yankees beat the Red Sox in the opener of a doubleheader.
Yankees 6, Red Sox 4
NEW YORK — Mike Tauchman had a tiebreaking, two-run single against Matt Barnes in the seventh inning of the nightcap, and New York swept a doubleheader from reeling Boston.
Indians 7, Angels 2
CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis homered during Cleveland’s five-run fifth inning, and Indians beat Los Angeles.
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4
BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Villar also went deep and Baltimore beat Toronto to end the Blue Jays’ five-game winning streak.
Mets 7, Pirates 5
PITTSBURGH — Marcus Stroman’s debut with the New York Mets didn’t quite go as planned. Wilson Ramos made sure it didn’t matter, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning and adding a three-run double in the ninth to lift Mets over Pittsburgh.
Cubs 4, Brewers 1
CHICAGO — Cole Hamels pitched five shutout innings after spending five weeks on the injured list, Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and Chicago beat Milwaukee.
The Cubs lost All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to an apparent hamstring injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of the setback, but manager Joe Maddon said he would get an MRI.
Phillies 3, White Sox 2
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia beat Chicago.
Rays 8, Marlins 6
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eric Sogard homered twice and finished with a career-high five RBIs, and Tampa Bay beat Miami.
