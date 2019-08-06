CHICAGO — Javier Báez hit two of Chicago’s four homers and the Cubs’ bullpen barely held on without Craig Kimbrel, closing out a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Ian Happ and Nicholas Castellanos also connected as Chicago improved to 40-18 at home with its fourth straight win. It was Castellanos’ first homer since he was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Wednesday.
The Cubs are counting on their depth to help them stay on top of the NL Central until Kimbrel and Willson Contreras return from injuries. Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with right knee inflammation, and Contreras is expected to miss four weeks after an MRI showed a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Manager Joe Maddon said it will be closer by committee while Kimbrel is out, and Victor Caratini will be the primary catcher while Contreras is sidelined. The 12-hit attack in the series opener helped make up for Contreras’ absence, but the bullpen was an adventure — right until the very end.
Twins 5, Braves 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó’s pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning gave Minnesota the win over Atlanta.
Brewers 9, Pirates 7
PITTSBURGH — Christian Yelich hit two home runs and took over the major league lead with 39, powering Milwaukee to a win over Pittsburgh.
Reds 7, Angels 4
CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo struck out a career-high 13 and the Cincinnati Reds scored five first-inning runs on their way to an interleague win over slumping Los Angeles.
Castillo (11-4) threw a career-high 119 pitches in seven innings while getting his career-best 11th win. He allowed three hits and one walk before finishing with a flourish, striking out the side in the seventh to earn a standing ovation and head rubs from teammates.
Mets 6, Marlins 2
Game 1
NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil welcomed Robert Dugger to the major leagues with a home run on his first pitch, Jacob deGrom gave himself a cushion with a two-run single off the 24-year-old rookie and New York beat Miami in the opener of a twi-night doubleheader.
Mets 5, Marlins 4
Game 2
NEW YORK — J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered in an electric seventh-inning rally, lifting New York to a sweep that moved it above .500 for the first time since early May.
White Sox 7, Tigers 4
DETROIT — All-Star Lucas Giolito ended a five-start winless streak, Tim Anderson had three hits and scored twice, and Chicago beat Detroit.
Yankees 9, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Austin Romine, Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman homered for New York, as the Yankees broke the home run mark by a visiting team in any stadium in a season with 32 at Camden Yards.
Rangers 1, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — All-Star Mike Minor struck out seven over seven innings, Nomar Mazara drove in Elvis Andrus with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Texas beat Cleveland.
Red Sox 7, Royals 5
BOSTON — Rick Porcello pitched six innings of one-run ball, Sam Travis hit a two-run homer as Boston halted its eight-game losing streak.
Blue Jays 2, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
Mets’ Canó has
torn hamstring,
back on injured list
NEW YORK — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back on the injured list, this time with a torn left hamstring.
Canó was placed on the IL on Monday, a day after he got hurt while rounding first base during a game at Pittsburgh.
New York said an exam determined surgery is not necessary but did not give a timetable for Canó’s return.
In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, including nine hits in his last 15 at-bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.